Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Expands Relationship with Talos for Crypto Basket Development

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has expanded its relationship with Talos, a leading provider of institutional-grade crypto data and analytics, which acquired Coin Metrics earlier this year.

The new agreement grants Tokenwell the right to develop a proprietary crypto basket, designed and rebalanced using Talos's Coin Metrics Multi Asset Series Methodology. Currently in development and backtesting, this basket is expected to become a flagship addition to Tokenwell's institutional-grade product lineup and to be available on the Tokenwell platform in Q1 2026.

Talos's Coin Metrics' Multi Asset Series Methodology is designed to systematically evaluate combinations of technical signals that prioritize capital preservation while capturing opportunities across changing market conditions. Tokenwell's strategy is to apply this quantitative analysis framework to combine multiple indicators, including momentum signals, volatility bands, and relative-strength metrics, to identify optimal market positioning.

Key design elements of the Proprietary Crypto Basket are expected to include:

Multi-indicator technical analysis using proven momentum and trend-following strategies

Systematic risk-management protocols aimed at protecting portfolio value during adverse conditions

Rules-based rebalancing that reduces emotional decision-making

Dynamic asset allocation informed by Talos's comprehensive Coin Metrics market data and technical indicators

Monthly rebalancing to maintain optimal technical positioning

Unlike traditional buy-and-hold products, this technically driven basket is designed to adapt to market dynamics through disciplined, data-backed trading signals. With backtesting expected to be completed in January 2026, the basket will be designed to provide Tokenwell users with a proprietary, professional-grade strategy delivered in an automated, transparent format.

"This expanded relationship underscores our commitment to offering data-backed, professionally designed crypto baskets," said Timothy Burgess, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "By deepening our relationship with Coin Metrics, now Talos, we're continuing in our journey to bridge institutional design and retail accessibility."

Tokenwell first began working with Coin Metrics in July 2025, before it was acquired by Talos, through a data licensing agreement that enabled early access to the Coin Metrics Bletchley Indexes (CMBI). Since then, Talos has supported Tokenwell's benchmarking, index modelling, and initial basket development work, culminating in the launch of the CMBI10E Basket. This new agreement represents the next step in a steadily progressing partnership as both teams move toward more advanced, institutional-grade basket design.

Additionally, investors can now access the CMBI10E and CoinDesk 20 Baskets within the Tokenwell app, available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FWB: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

For further information

Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Email: info@tokenwell.com

Web: https://tokenwell.com (Investors)

Web: https://tokenwell.io (Products & Services)

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem - exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more - through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements- This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to the development of a new crypto basket tool, future events or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tokenwell-expands-relationship-with-talos-for-crypto-basket-developme-1114581