Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Enhances Business Communications With Innovative Secure Cloud Faxing

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the addition of FaxBack, a leader in secure cloud fax technology, to its Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program. This partnership enables service providers to enhance their portfolios with innovative cloud fax solutions that drive compliance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

As analog lines are retired nationwide, service providers are under increasing pressure to deliver reliable, compliant fax services that preserve business-critical workflows. FaxBack's hybrid approach allows providers to protect existing fax machine usage while adding modern capabilities such as fax-to-email, email-to-fax, and web faxing. This combination not only ensures compliance with standards like HIPAA and PCI but also provides a scalable and cost-effective solution that grows seamlessly from small business to enterprise deployments. By offering this hybrid solution through the EVP Ecosystem, Crexendo is equipping its partners with the tools they want to expand service portfolios and capture new revenue opportunities.

"Crexendo providers can now modernize essential services, differentiate in competitive markets, and position themselves as the provider of choice for businesses demanding innovation without compromise," said Jeff Korn, Chairman & CEO of Crexendo. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to equipping providers with enterprise-grade innovation that grows revenue, builds trust, and sets them apart in competitive markets."

"This partnership extends our long-standing work with Crexendo into the EVP Ecosystem," said Quentin J. Dible, VPO, FaxBack. "Our hybrid approach allows end users to keep their existing telephony while combining reliable fax machine connectivity with modern cloud faxing. This approach has already enabled many Crexendo providers to deliver robust fax solutions while seamlessly replacing legacy POTS lines with secure, cloud-based workflows. Now, as part of the EVP program, we're bringing that proven solution to the fastest growing service providers nationwide, giving customers the best of all worlds: Crexendo, FaxBack Cloud, and the flexibility to leverage any telephony source without compromise."

Through the Crexendo EVP Ecosystem, service providers gain access to industry-leading partners who drive innovation and reinforce flexibility, reliability, and growth. By uniting solutions that complement Crexendo's portfolio, the program empowers providers to deliver greater customer value while accelerating success in competitive markets. With every addition to the EVP Ecosystem, Crexendo continues to raise the standard for innovation and provider choice.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About FaxBack

FaxBack is a leader in hybrid and cloud fax solutions, providing service providers and enterprises with secure, compliant, and cost-effective faxing options. Anchored by its HTTPS Fax ATA and Cloud Fax Solution, FaxBack unifies fax machine connectivity and electronic faxing into a single account, simplifying adoption and bridging legacy workflows with modern cloud services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) expanding its EVP Ecosystem through the addition of FaxBack; (ii) enabling service providers to enhance their portfolios with secure cloud faxing solutions; (iii) providing compliant, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that scale from small business to enterprise deployments; (iv) creating new revenue opportunities for service providers; and (v) continuing to raise the standard for innovation, flexibility, reliability, and growth.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-enhances-business-communications-with-innovative-secure-cloud-faxing-1077141