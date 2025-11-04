Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Financial highlights:

Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $17.5 million

GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased 12%, or $1.9 million, to $17.5 million compared to $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased 8%, or $0.7 million, to $8.6 million compared to $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased 28%, or $1.7 million, to $7.5 million compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 25%, or $(0.4) million, to $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased 5%, or $0.7 million, to $16.2 million compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported net income of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic common share and $0.00 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 of $2.1 million compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 of $2.9 million compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 12%, or $5.5 million, to $50.1 million compared to $44.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 5%, or $1.3 million, to $25.2 million compared to $23.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 31%, or $5.0 million, to $21.4 million compared to $16.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 19%, or $(0.8) million, to $3.6 million compared to $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 7%, or $3.1 million, to $46.5 million compared to $43.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported net income of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, or $0.13 per basic common share and $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $8.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, or $0.29 per basic common share and $0.27 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.8 million or $0.22 per basic common share and $0.19 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $6.0 million compared to $3.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $8.4 million compared to $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 was $28.6 million compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.0 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.4 million compared to cash provided by financing activities of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

"Crexendo delivered another outstanding quarter, highlighted by 12% year over year revenue growth, strong profitability with $1.5 million in GAAP net income, and $3.0 million in non-GAAP net income". said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Our 28% growth in software solutions underscores the strength of our platform and the increasing value we provide to customers and partners. I am also very encouraged with the 8% increase in service revenue, which I have great confidence will continue to grow. With strong margins, robust cash generation, and continued innovation, we are executing exceptionally well on our profitable growth strategy."

Korn added "We're just getting started and our recent announcement of eclipsing 7 Million users on the Crexendo platform is a testament to our success. Our investments in AI-driven capabilities, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and next-generation collaboration and contact center solutions are creating powerful momentum across our ecosystem. We see a long runway for organic growth, enhanced by strategic M&A opportunities, and we are fully committed to delivering sustained value for our shareholders. We're delivering profitable growth today while building an even stronger, smarter, and more innovative Crexendo for tomorrow."

Conference Call

Crexendo management will hold a conference call today, November 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss these results. Company CEO Jeff Korn, CFO Ron Vincent, and President and COO Doug Gaylor will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 410777

Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM Eastern time and reference participant access code 410777 and the Crexendo earnings call. A replay of the call will be available until November 11, 2025, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 53112.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) delivering another outstanding quarter, highlighted by 12% year over year revenue growth, strong profitability; (ii) 28% growth in software solutions underscoring the strength of the platform and the increasing value provided to customers and partners; (iii) being encouraged with the 8% increase in service revenue with great confidence will continue to grow; (iv) believing that with strong margins, robust cash generation, and continued innovation the Company is executing exceptionally well on the profitable growth strategy; (v) just getting started with the recent announcement of eclipsing 7 Million users on the Crexendo platform being a testament to success; (vi) investments in AI-driven capabilities, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and next-generation collaboration and contact center solutions are creating powerful momentum across its ecosystem; (vii) seeing a long runway for organic growth, enhanced by strategic M&A opportunities, and being fully committed to delivering sustained value for our shareholders and (viii) delivering profitable growth today while building an even stronger, smarter, and more innovative Crexendo for tomorrow.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,573 $ 18,193 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $144 and $146, respectively 4,748 4,352 Inventories 640 393 Equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $37 and $69, respectively 1,335 1,049 Contract costs 2,173 1,931 Prepaid expenses 1,472 876 Income tax receivable 256 75 Other current assets 118 13 Total current assets 39,315 26,882 Contract assets, net of allowance of $154 and $127, respectively 446 406 Long-term equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $82 and $157, respectively 3,150 2,397 Property and equipment, net 238 394 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,114 1,491 Intangible assets, net 18,646 20,528 Goodwill 9,454 9,454 Contract costs, net of current portion 3,228 2,879 Other long-term assets 366 507 Total Assets $ 75,957 $ 64,938 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 737 $ 1,003 Accrued expenses 8,057 6,992 Finance leases 3 21 Notes payable 236 478 Operating lease liabilities 484 481 Income tax payable 43 40 Contract liabilities 4,039 3,079 Total current liabilities 13,599 12,094 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 359 293 Finance leases, net of current portion - 2 Notes payable, net of current portion - 114 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 655 1,022 Total liabilities 14,613 13,525 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 50,000,000 shares, 30,701,950 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 27,621,557 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 31 28 Additional paid-in capital 144,063 138,015 Accumulated deficit (82,937 ) (86,790 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 187 160 Total stockholders' equity 61,344 51,413 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 75,957 $ 64,938

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Service revenue $ 8,569 $ 7,953 $ 25,125 $ 23,865 Software solutions revenue 7,521 5,860 21,364 16,331 Product revenue 1,407 1,814 3,617 4,402 Total revenue 17,497 15,627 50,106 44,598 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 3,653 3,336 10,696 9,691 Cost of software solutions revenue 1,924 1,686 5,227 4,523 Cost of product revenue 888 1,081 2,174 2,507 Selling and marketing 4,533 4,221 13,193 12,206 General and administrative 3,780 3,695 10,884 10,423 Research and development 1,414 1,473 4,374 4,050 Total operating expenses 16,192 15,492 46,548 43,400 Income/(loss) from operations 1,305 135 3,558 1,198 Other income/(expense): Interest income 199 69 409 127 Interest expense (3 ) (7 ) (18 ) (31 ) Other income/(expense), net (8 ) (3 ) 39 (24 ) Total other income/(expense), net 188 59 430 72 Income/(loss) before income tax 1,493 194 3,988 1,270 Income tax (provision)/benefit (43 ) (46 ) (135 ) (100 ) Net income/(loss) $ 1,450 $ 148 $ 3,853 $ 1,170 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,397,144 26,848,644 29,292,516 26,610,130 Diluted 31,818,738 29,857,261 31,418,659 29,827,531

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) $ 3,853 $ 1,170 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,466 2,505 Allowance for credit losses (82 ) 8 Share-based compensation 2,254 2,293 Non-cash operating lease amortization 13 (12 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (394 ) (247 ) Contract assets (67 ) (35 ) Equipment financing receivables (932 ) (608 ) Inventories (247 ) (136 ) Contract costs (591 ) (867 ) Prepaid expenses (596 ) (819 ) Income tax receivable (181 ) (53 ) Other assets (374 ) (69 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 799 695 Income tax payable 3 (53 ) Contract liabilities 1,026 335 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 6,950 4,107 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (18 ) - Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (18 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments made on finance leases (20 ) (56 ) Repayments made on notes payable (356 ) (340 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 4,137 1,573 Taxes paid on the net settlement of stock options and RSUs (340 ) (166 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities 3,421 1,011 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 27 (14 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 10,380 5,104 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 18,193 10,347 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 28,573 $ 15,451 Cash used during the year for: Income taxes, net $ (315 ) $ (205 ) Interest expense $ (16 ) $ (25 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information: Capitalized software development costs $ 411 $ -

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation and related taxes, acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) before interest expense, interest income and other expense/(income), the gain/(loss) on the sale of property and equipment, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, benefit/(provision) for income tax, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and share-based compensation and related taxes. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our November 4, 2025 earnings press release, as furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation and related taxes is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per share and share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 1,450 $ 148 $ 3,853 $ 1,170 Share-based compensation and related taxes (1) 799 797 2,422 2,323 Amortization of intangible assets 785 755 2,292 2,273 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,034 $ 1,700 $ 8,567 $ 5,766 Non-GAAP earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,397,144 26,848,644 29,292,516 26,610,130 Diluted 31,818,738 29,857,261 31,418,659 29,827,531

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 1,450 $ 148 $ 3,853 $ 1,170 Depreciation and amortization 839 829 2,466 2,505 Interest expense 3 7 18 31 Other, net (191 ) (66 ) (448 ) (103 ) Income tax provision 43 46 135 100 EBITDA 2,144 964 6,024 3,703 Share-based compensation and related taxes (1) 799 797 2,422 2,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,943 $ 1,761 $ 8,446 $ 6,026

(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, employer payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation was $33 and $16, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, employer payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation was $168 and $30, respectively.

