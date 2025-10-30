Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Surpasses 7 Million User Milestone on Its Award-Winning Platform

Achievement celebrated at its NetSapiens User Group Meeting by leading cloud communications professionals and highlights the rapid expansion of the award-winning Crexendo communications platform.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its AI-enhanced software platform now supports over 7 million users worldwide*. The milestone was revealed at the company's annual User Group Meeting (UGM) in Miami Beach, Florida, and spotlights Crexendo as a leading innovator and the fastest-growing cloud communications software platform provider in North America, growing at twice the rate of its competitors and powering the growth and success of service providers across the globe.

The 7 million global end user announcement received an enthusiastic response from the UGM's audience of leading cloud communications service providers, technology innovators, ecosystem partners, and industry analysts from across the globe. The tremendous growth of the Crexendo NetSapiens platform stems from the freedom and flexibility service providers receive to expand and prosper in today's evolving cloud communications market. Crexendo's session-based pricing model eliminates the restrictions of traditional seat-based structures, empowering providers to boost profitability and select the licensing approach that aligns with their business strategy. Licensees can deploy the platform in their own environment, in Crexendo's Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), or through a hybrid model-delivering the ideal balance of flexibility and simplicity. With this versatility, Crexendo empowers service providers to innovate faster, scale smarter, and lead their markets with unmatched agility. The integration of cutting-edge AI technologies into the Crexendo NetSapiens platform further increases providers' competitive strength by enabling them to offer the latest AI-powered features to their end-user customers.

"Achieving 7 million end users on our platform is a tremendous accomplishment for our company, and seeing the excitement from the attendees at our UGM in Miami Beach is extremely gratifying," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "The incredible demand for the Crexendo Netsapiens platform continues to accelerate, which speaks to the power of its ground-breaking technology and our commitment to our service provider licensees. Crexendo's session-based pricing adapts to service providers' evolving business needs, enabling them to outpace their competition. Amid market shifts caused by companies like Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, and Mitel, our platform stands out as a proven, stable, and future-ready solution. Our open APIs and extensive customization capabilities give partners the differentiation and agility they need to succeed, and our flexible pricing model allows them to grow profitably without the financial strain of seat-based structures. That's a winning combination for service providers that's unmatched in the cloud communications industry."

As momentum continues to build worldwide, Crexendo continues to prioritize innovation and partner enablement-empowering service providers to expand, compete, and lead in their markets. Backed by AI-driven capabilities, a robust integration network, and a customer-centric philosophy, Crexendo is reshaping the landscape of future-ready cloud communications and digital value creation.

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

