Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Dubai Office; Welcomes Rob Wilder as Managing Partner

TORONTO, ON AND DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major milestone in its global growth strategy with the opening of a new office in Dubai. The launch marks Caldwell's entry into the Middle East and North Africa region and underscores the firm's commitment to serving clients wherever they do business.

Rob Wilder, newly appointed Managing Partner of Caldwell Dubai, will lead the firm's expansion into the Middle East and North Africa region.

"With more than 25 years of experience advising organizations on board and executive succession, leadership assessment and development, and executive search, Rob has established himself as a trusted advisor to clients in the Middle East and globally," said Paul Heller and Glenn Buggy, global managing partners of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His deep knowledge of the region, combined with his extensive experience across financial services, fintech, and private equity, will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our practice."

Wilder has been deeply connected with the Middle East since 2007, supporting sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, asset managers, global and local banks, FinTechs, insurers, real estate investors, and family-owned enterprises. His work spans listed companies, private equity-backed businesses, and public institutions, as well as their portfolio organizations. Before joining Caldwell, Wilder spent over 15 years with Spencer Stuart across two tenures, helping to establish its Dubai office and serving clients throughout Europe and the Middle East. He also served as president, search, Asia Pacific, for a global organizational consulting firm, based in Singapore. Earlier in his career, he worked in marketing and sales at General Electric Company (GEC).

"This strategic expansion into Dubai is an important milestone for Caldwell as we continue to build a truly global platform," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Rob's leadership, regional expertise, and global perspective will enable us to better serve clients in the Middle East and North Africa, and his appointment underscores our commitment to investing in markets that are critical to our clients' success."

With a truly global perspective, Wilder brings extensive cross-cultural expertise to leadership evaluation, having lived and worked across three continents. He will be joined in Dubai by Simon Hall, partner in Caldwell's Financial Services Practice.

Wilder holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in geology from the University of Portsmouth.

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-expands-global-footprint-with-opening-of-dubai-office-w-1074358