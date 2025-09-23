CXApp Inc.: CXAI Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications

Gartner report showcases Agentic AI Value for Global Enterprises

CXAI recognized as leader in AI based applications for employee experiences

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / CXApp Inc.(Nasdaq:CXAI), a leader of AI-powered workplace experience platforms, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience (WEX) Applications. The recognition underscores CXAI's role in reshaping how global enterprises manage real estate, IT, HR, and workforce strategies through agentic AI that delivers measurable value for the C-suite.

The 2024 WEX Market Guide saw 2,954 Gartner end-user views last year, with 42% of those from heads of IT at enterprises with over $3B in revenue. That represents a highly qualified audience actively seeking solutions like CXAI's. The Market Guide format is particularly impactful for vendors in competitive spaces, as it presents an even playing field of representative vendors, making inclusion stand out.

According to Gartner's research, organizations are moving beyond desk booking tools toward unified, AI-powered platforms that orchestrate people, spaces, and services. Agentic AI is highlighted as a core differentiator, capable of not only automating workflows but also executing real tasks that directly impact cost, productivity, and employee experience.

CXAI's Workplace Experience Platform delivers business outcomes that resonate across the enterprise:

For Employees : Agentic AI reduces everyday hassles by anticipating needs and handling repetitive tasks, ensuring employees spend less effort on coordination and more time on the work that matters most.

For Real Estate & Facilities Leaders: Agentic AI continuously optimizes space utilization - ensuring the right-sized space is available when needed, reducing wasted square footage, and supporting "space-as-a-service" models that maximize real estate ROI.

For IT Leaders: CXAI integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems, orchestrating workflows across HR, collaboration, and facilities data, reducing application sprawl while improving governance and security.

For CFOs: Intelligent allocation and predictive insights drive measurable cost avoidance in real estate and operations, turning workplace investments into levers for financial efficiency.

For HR & Employee Experience Leaders: Personalized nudges guide employees to the best collaboration opportunities, enhancing engagement, retention, and return-to-office adoption.

CXAI's multi-agent approach ensures administrators and employees alike avoid wasting time on repetitive tasks, while its deep and light interoperability with enterprise systems powers mission-critical workflows across global organizations.

"Being named by Gartner for its market guide for workplace experiences demonstrates our leadership in this emerging market as well as validates our vision of AI-anchored employee experiences platforms. " said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI, "CXAI is transforming employee experience into a board-level asset: optimizing real estate, streamlining IT, enabling HR to attract and retain talent, and giving CFOs cost efficiency at scale. This is how we help the world's largest enterprises turn their workplaces into a competitive advantage."

"The 2025 Market Guide highlights two major shifts that directly align with CXAI's innovation roadmap:

The rise of agentic AI : Automating workflows, personalizing experiences, and proactively orchestrating workplace interactions - capabilities that CXAI delivers today through its multi-agent AI platform.

The transition to space-as-a-service models: Providing enterprises with the flexibility to dynamically adapt real estate and workforce needs - a model CXAI enables with intelligent allocation and real-time occupancy optimization."

"We look forward to continuing our leadership role in the industry with our state-of-the-art CXAI platform delivering amazing employee experience resulting in measurables outcomes for our customers." concluded Khurram Sheikh.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

