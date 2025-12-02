CXApp Inc.: CXAI CEO Khurram Sheikh to Address Elite Group of Founders, Executives & Investors at Premier Bay Area Leadership Event

CXAI to Highlight the Business Impact of Its AI Platform to an Audience of Investors and Top Executives

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / CXApp Inc.. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the leader in Agentic AI and Spatial Intelligence for enterprise workplaces, announced today that Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO, will be a featured guest speaker at the highly anticipated FounderFuel Dinner taking place on December 4th, at the iconic Fairmont San Francisco.

The event, already sold out with a high-demand waitlist is widely regarded as the Aureum Leaders Circle's most premium gathering of the year. More than 200 confirmed attendees, including founders, C-suite executives, and investors are expected to be present for an evening centered on vision, leadership, and celebration

The FounderFuel Dinner brings together influential members of the business and innovation community for an evening focused on connection, collaboration, and purposeful leadership. CXAI will participate in discussions centered on enterprise AI adoption, workplace innovation, and the future of intelligent automation across global organizations, and will host a booth display to engage attendees directly.

Khurram Sheikh's Forthcoming Remarks: The Rise of Agentic AI & Spatial Intelligence

As an invited speaker, Mr.Sheikh will share insights on the accelerating adoption of agentic, autonomous AI systems and the emergence of spatially intelligent workplaces. His segment will highlight how enterprises are shifting from static digital tools to AI-driven systems capable of orchestrating workflows, optimizing physical spaces, and generating real-time operational intelligence.

He will also preview CXAI's expanded roadmap for 2026, emphasizing enterprise-scale digital twins, autonomous workplace orchestration, and AI-first employee experience solutions.

His remarks are aligned with the event's theme of "Where Vision Meets Celebration," and are scheduled to take place during the curated networking and executive roundtable portion of the program.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO, CXAI

"I'm honored to join this extraordinary community of founders, executives, and investors. The FounderFuel Dinner represents the very best of the Bay Area's innovation ecosystem - ambition, collaboration, and purpose. I'm excited to share our vision for Agentic AI and Spatial Intelligence, and how CXAI is helping shape the future of intelligent enterprise operations."

Mohammad Hasham, Co-Founder, Aureum Leaders Circle

"We are thrilled to welcome Khurram as a guest speaker. His expertise in AI and enterprise transformation brings depth and forward-thinking perspective to the conversations that define this evening."

About the FounderFuel Dinner

Hosted by the Aureum Leaders Circle, the FounderFuel Dinner is a curated, leadership experience that brings together visionaries across technology, finance, and entrepreneurship. The December edition features a refined dinner experience, meaningful conversations, keynote addresses, live music, and a high-energy atmosphere designed to inspire ambition for the coming year.

About CXAI

CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI) is a leader in Agentic AI, Spatial Intelligence, and the next generation of enterprise workplace experience technology. Through its AI-driven platform, CXAI delivers digital twins, autonomous coordination, and real-time insights that enable workplaces to think, adapt, and evolve as dynamic intelligent environments. CXAI serves customers across major global enterprises and continues to innovate at the forefront of AI-powered enterprise transformation.

