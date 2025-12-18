CXApp Inc.: CXAI Announces Five Major Enterprise Renewals and Advances Agentic AI Roadmap Across Global Deployments

Five enterprise renewals, including three Fortune 500 companies, reinforce CXAI's position as a mission-critical workplace platform as the Company expands its agentic AI and CXAI VU spatial intelligence capabilities

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the emerging category leader in AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence, today announced the completion of five significant enterprise renewals, including three Fortune 500 companies, alongside continued progress in its agentic AI roadmap and the expansion of CXAI VU, the Company's next-generation spatial intelligence and visualization platform.

The renewed relationships span global, multi-campus deployments across more than 30 countries, reinforcing CXAI's role as a daily-use, mission-critical platform embedded in workplace operations for some of the world's largest and most complex organizations.



Why Enterprises Standardize on CXAI



Enterprises deploy and renew CXAI because the platform solves a core operational problem: orchestrating people, space, and services across large, distributed environments in real time.

CXAI is used by enterprises to:

Coordinate daily workplace operations across offices, campuses, and regions

Enable hybrid work at scale , supporting flexible attendance, reservations, and space utilization

Provide employees with a single, intuitive interface for navigating offices, accessing services, and planning their workday

Deliver real-time visibility into how spaces are used and how employees engage with the workplace

Reduce operational friction across facilities, IT, workplace experience, and real estate teams

As a result, CXAI becomes embedded into daily employee workflows and operational decision-making, rather than functioning as a standalone application.

Five Major Enterprise Renewals Validate Platform Reliance

Recently completed renewals followed multi-year production deployments in which CXAI has been deeply integrated into daily workplace operations. These renewals reflect sustained enterprise reliance on the platform to support employees as they plan their workday, navigate offices, reserve desks and rooms, and access essential workplace services in real time.

Across renewing customers, CXAI has evolved from a point solution into a foundational operational platform, relied upon by employees, facilities teams, and workplace leaders to support hybrid work, global footprints, and complex operating environments. CXAI is a key part of these enterprises focused efforts on both Return-to-Office (RTO) as well creating amazing employee engagements.

Agentic AI Roadmap: Advancing Toward Autonomous Workplace Operations

CXAI continues to advance its agentic AI roadmap, designed to move beyond static analytics toward AI-driven systems capable of reasoning, recommending, and autonomously executing workplace workflows.

Key focus areas of the agentic AI roadmap include:

Automating complex workplace workflows such as space reservations, service requests, and operational coordination

Proactively identifying inefficiencies and recommending actions across people, space, and services

Enabling real-time orchestration across digital and physical workplace environments

These capabilities are intended to reduce operational friction, improve responsiveness, and support enterprises as they transition toward more intelligent, AI-assisted workplace operations.

CXAI VU: Spatial Intelligence and Visualization at Enterprise Scale

CXAI VU extends the Company's platform with advanced spatial intelligence, visualization, and analytics, enabling enterprises to better understand how their spaces are used and how employees interact with the workplace.

CXAI VU enables organizations to:

Visualize space utilization and workplace activity across campuses and regions

Analyze patterns of movement, engagement, and collaboration

Support data-driven planning for hybrid work, real estate optimization, and workplace design

Together, agentic AI and CXAI VU provide enterprises with a unified, real-time view of people, places, and activity, forming the foundation for more adaptive and responsive workplaces.

Enterprise Validation Across Key Verticals

CXAI's renewed deployments span media and entertainment, global technology enterprises, healthcare organizations, and marquee public destinations, where reliability, scale, and real-time responsiveness are critical.

Customers continue to expand usage beyond reservations into navigation, communications, services, and operational coordination, underscoring CXAI's role as a comprehensive workplace experience and intelligence platform.

"These renewals reflect reliance, not experimentation," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI. "When Fortune 500 enterprises renew after operating a platform at scale, it validates both the strength of our current offering and the strategic direction of our roadmap."

"As workplaces become more distributed and complex, the ability to orchestrate people, space, and services through agentic AI and spatial intelligence becomes increasingly important. That is exactly where CXAI is focused."

