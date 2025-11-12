CXApp Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results; Expands Agentic AI Leadership and Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships

Named as Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications 2025

Strategic collaboration with Noro announced to transform hybrid work with Agentic AI and immersive presence technology

Major enterprise client expansion including iconic 30 Rock campus launch and platform migration initiatives

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the leading workplace-experience and agentic-AI platform company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported continued margin improvement, strong customer renewals, and growing industry recognition as it expands its leadership in enterprise-scale agentic AI and spatial intelligence.

Q3 2025 Highlights

Gross margin: 89%, up from 86% in Q2 2025

Subscription revenue: 99% of total revenue, up from 96% in Q2 2025

Net loss per share: ($0.13), improving from ($0.34) year-over-year

Two large logo renewals driving a 10 % ARR increase

Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications

Announced strategic collaboration with Noro, a pioneer in immersive telepresence

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO of CXAI, said:

"Q3 was a breakout quarter that demonstrated how agentic AI and spatial intelligence are reshaping the modern enterprise. Across every vertical, leaders are realizing that return-to-office mandates and AI initiatives will only succeed if they're powered by intelligence that's human-centered, contextual, and adaptive. CXAI is that intelligence layer. We're now scaling globally with enterprise deployments this quarter in NYC at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza and partnerships such as our collaboration with Noro - where our autonomous AI engine will power life-size immersive communication portals to make hybrid work feel truly human. We're not just building a workplace app; we're building the operating system for experience."

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer of CXAI, added:

"Our Q3 results reflect disciplined execution. We improved gross margins to 89%, maintained tight control over OpEx at $3.2 million, and achieved a 10 % increase in ARR through two major customer renewals. This performance shows the scalability of our SaaS model and the confidence that large enterprises have in CXAI's roadmap.

As we head into Q4, our focus remains clear drive sustainable growth, convert our innovation into recurring revenue, and continue improving operational leverage."

Strategic & Product Momentum

During Q3, CXAI advanced its platform and ecosystem:

Noro Collaboration: CXAI and Noro announced intent to form a strategic partnership combining CXAI's autonomous AI engine with Noro's life-size telepresence portals. The joint solution delivers human-adaptive hybrid-work experiences that blend digital and physical collaboration.

Platform Innovation: CXAI 1.0 upgrades cut booking times by 50%, enhanced map-based collaboration, and improved interface navigation. The new BTS Content Management System streamlines customer migrations beginning Q4, and the CXAI Digital Assistant is now live in trials- a context-aware AI concierge that saves time and drives adoption across enterprise workplaces.

Industry Leadership: CXAI hosted thought-leadership forums at San Francisco Tech Week alongside executives from Google Cloud, focusing on Agentic AI, immersive collaboration and the future of hybrid work, WORKTECH @ Meta in Menlo Park, and the CoreNet Global Summit in Anaheim with real estate and facilities industry leaders.

"This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to re-humanizing hybrid work through immersive, intelligent technology," Sheikh added.

Positioned for Scale

With global deployments across 200 cities in 50 countries and a team that is 70% R&D, CXAI continues to execute on its mission to make workplaces more intelligent, adaptive, and human.

"The next phase of growth is about depth - expanding within our existing customer base while continuing to partner with forward-thinking enterprises that see AI as a competitive advantage," Sheikh said. "We believe CXAI is the most advanced agentic AI solution for the workplace and employee-experience markets, and we're positioned to scale efficiently as demand accelerates."

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things. CXAI transforms hybrid work through solutions spanning desk and room booking, digital mapping, analytics, and AI-driven engagement. CXAI is a leader in agentic AI and spatial intelligence for the enterprise workplace. CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals. Visit www.cxai.ai for additional information.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxapp-inc.-%22cxai%22-reports-strong-q3-2025-results-expands-agentic-1101425