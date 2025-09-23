

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold (K.TO, KGC) has sold an aggregate of 36,927,650 common shares of Asante Gold representing approximately 5.2% of the outstanding shares and 100% of the shares held by Kinross. The shares were sold at a price per share of C$1.98, representing an aggregate sale price of C$73.1 million. After the sale, Kinross remains a supportive investor in Asante through convertible instruments that represent approximately 8.4% of the outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.



Kinross said it may or may not purchase or sell securities of Asante in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Kinross currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in Asante.



