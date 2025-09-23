Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DM94 | ISIN: CA4969024047 | Ticker-Symbol: KIN2
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 17:50
20,840 Euro
+1,46 % +0,300
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,91020,97017:57
20,91020,97017:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross Sells Portion of Asante Gold Position

(All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has sold an aggregate of 36,927,650 common shares ("Shares") of Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante") representing approximately 5.2% of the outstanding Shares and 100% of the Shares held by Kinross. The Shares were sold at a price per Share of C$1.98 (not including commission), representing an aggregate sale price of C$73,116,747. Prior to the sale, Kinross held approximately 5.2% of the outstanding Shares and up to 13.2% of the Shares, on a partially-diluted basis, assuming conversion of all convertible instruments held by Kinross. After the sale, Kinross remains a supportive investor in Asante through our convertible instruments that represent approximately 8.4% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were sold on a private placement basis, subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws until December 13, 2025. Kinross sold the Shares in the ordinary course of investments in portfolio companies. Kinross may or may not purchase or sell securities of Asante in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Kinross currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in Asante. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Asante's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Kinross may develop other plans or intentions in the future.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Kinross in connection with the investment will be available on Asante's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Alternatively, you may contact Luke Crosby, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 647-788-4478 to obtain a copy of the report. Kinross is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its head office is located at 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V5. Asante's head office is located at 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
samantha.sheffield@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Communications
phone: 416-365-2761
InvestorRelations@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.