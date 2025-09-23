Stockholm, September 23, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that QBIM AB, company registration number 556944-6981, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.

Provided that QBIM AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 30, 2025



The company has 65,645,537 shares as per today's date.

Short name: QBIM Maximum number of shares to be listed 65,645,537 ISIN code: SE0025667009 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 423766 Company Registration Number: 556944-6981 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK



ICB Classification:

Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.