|Stockholm, September 23, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that QBIM AB, company registration number 556944-6981, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that QBIM AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 30, 2025
The company has 65,645,537 shares as per today's date.
|Short name:
|QBIM
|Maximum number of shares to be listed
|65,645,537
|ISIN code:
|SE0025667009
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|423766
|Company Registration Number:
|556944-6981
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
ICB Classification:
|Code
|Name
|50
|Industrials
|5020
|Industrial Goods & Services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire