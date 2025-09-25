|Stockholm, September 25, 2025
On request of QBIM AB, company registration number 556944-6981, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 30, 2025.
The company has 65,645,537 shares as per today's date.
Shares
|Short name:
|QBIM
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|65,645,537
|ISIN code:
|SE0025667009
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|423766
|Company Registration Number:
|556944-6981
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Trading currency:
|SEK
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on 46739 49 62 50.
