Stockholm, September 25, 2025

On request of QBIM AB, company registration number 556944-6981, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 30, 2025.



The company has 65,645,537 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: QBIM Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 65,645,537 ISIN code: SE0025667009 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 423766 Company Registration Number: 556944-6981 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on 46739 49 62 50.