Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 15:29
1,370 Euro
-0,72 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,64018:29
Dow Jones News
23.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Sep-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

23 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         93,027 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.20p 
 
                           123.1344p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,058,520 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above (306,058,520) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.1344p                       93,027

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
662             124.20          08:06:40         00354305399TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             124.20          08:26:21         00354317145TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.20          09:28:17         00354358298TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             124.00          09:28:18         00354358307TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             124.20          09:28:18         00354358309TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             124.20          09:28:18         00354358310TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             124.40          09:28:18         00354358311TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             124.40          09:28:18         00354358312TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             124.40          09:28:31         00354358422TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             124.40          09:28:31         00354358423TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             124.40          09:29:02         00354358855TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             124.40          09:29:02         00354358856TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             124.20          10:50:31         00354423836TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             124.20          10:50:31         00354423837TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             124.20          10:50:31         00354423839TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.20          10:50:31         00354423840TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          10:52:31         00354425081TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              124.40          11:16:44         00354429512TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.40          11:25:38         00354429882TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.40          11:25:38         00354429883TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.40          11:25:38         00354429884TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             124.40          11:25:38         00354429885TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             124.40          11:25:38         00354429886TRLO1     XLON 
 
1413             124.40          11:25:38         00354429887TRLO1     XLON 
 
1893             124.20          11:25:38         00354429888TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              124.20          11:25:38         00354429889TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             124.60          11:25:38         00354429890TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             124.60          11:25:38         00354429891TRLO1     XLON 
 
1940             124.40          11:25:39         00354429892TRLO1     XLON 
 
1949             124.40          11:25:40         00354429893TRLO1     XLON 
 
1841             124.40          11:25:42         00354429894TRLO1     XLON 
 
1100             124.40          11:25:42         00354429895TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             124.40          11:25:42         00354429896TRLO1     XLON 
 
1980             124.40          11:25:42         00354429897TRLO1     XLON 
 
1324             124.40          11:25:44         00354429899TRLO1     XLON 
 
886             124.40          11:25:44         00354429900TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             124.40          11:25:44         00354429901TRLO1     XLON 
 
1223             124.40          11:25:45         00354429908TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             124.40          11:25:50         00354429915TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             124.40          11:26:40         00354429986TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             124.40          11:26:58         00354429995TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             124.40          11:26:58         00354429996TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             124.40          11:26:59         00354429997TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              124.40          11:26:59         00354429998TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             124.20          11:27:05         00354429999TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.20          11:28:53         00354430123TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             124.20          11:28:59         00354430126TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.20          11:30:01         00354430232TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.20          11:31:01         00354430283TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             124.20          11:32:06         00354430330TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             124.20          11:32:06         00354430331TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.20          11:33:02         00354430370TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              124.20          11:34:42         00354430496TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          11:35:13         00354430546TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             124.20          11:37:54         00354430646TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              124.20          11:37:54         00354430647TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             124.20          11:37:55         00354430648TRLO1     XLON 
 
3932             124.40          11:59:41         00354431602TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             124.40          12:22:52         00354432511TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             124.20          12:22:52         00354432512TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          12:22:52         00354432513TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.00          12:41:32         00354433058TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.00          12:41:32         00354433059TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             124.00          12:41:32         00354433060TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              124.20          12:41:34         00354433063TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             124.00          12:49:22         00354433457TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              124.20          12:49:25         00354433463TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             124.20          12:49:25         00354433464TRLO1     XLON 
 
688             124.20          12:49:25         00354433465TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             123.80          12:49:53         00354433498TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             123.80          12:49:53         00354433499TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             123.80          12:49:54         00354433502TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             123.60          12:51:20         00354433570TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             123.60          12:51:20         00354433571TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.40          12:51:22         00354433572TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              123.80          13:01:28         00354433951TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.80          13:01:28         00354433952TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             123.20          13:02:03         00354433986TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.60          13:03:13         00354434038TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.60          13:03:13         00354434039TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             122.20          13:04:24         00354434105TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             122.20          13:04:24         00354434106TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             122.80          13:07:02         00354434245TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             122.80          13:07:18         00354434258TRLO1     XLON 
 
1251             122.80          13:07:37         00354434262TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             123.00          13:20:17         00354434649TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             123.00          13:20:17         00354434650TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             123.20          13:42:29         00354435453TRLO1     XLON 
 
1800             123.00          13:42:29         00354435454TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             123.00          13:42:29         00354435455TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.60          13:42:31         00354435456TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.60          13:42:31         00354435457TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.60          13:42:32         00354435459TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.20          13:42:39         00354435481TRLO1     XLON 
 
1215             121.80          13:49:03         00354435843TRLO1     XLON 
 
1036             122.60          14:25:13         00354437777TRLO1     XLON 
 
948             122.60          14:25:13         00354437778TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             122.00          14:26:56         00354437868TRLO1     XLON 
 
1005             122.00          14:28:10         00354437943TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             122.00          14:28:13         00354437945TRLO1     XLON 
 
1005             122.00          14:28:13         00354437946TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.40          14:53:05         00354440009TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.40          14:53:05         00354440010TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.40          14:53:05         00354440011TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             122.40          14:56:22         00354440274TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             122.40          14:56:22         00354440275TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              122.40          14:56:22         00354440276TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.40          15:00:37         00354440741TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             122.20          15:00:39         00354440746TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             122.00          15:02:47         00354440939TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             122.20          15:07:18         00354441311TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             122.20          15:07:18         00354441312TRLO1     XLON 
 
1309             122.00          15:13:12         00354441666TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.00          15:13:12         00354441667TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             122.00          15:13:12         00354441668TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             122.00          15:13:12         00354441669TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.00          15:13:12         00354441670TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             121.60          15:15:07         00354441800TRLO1     XLON 
 
1004             121.60          15:15:39         00354441823TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             121.60          15:16:10         00354441849TRLO1     XLON 
 
821             121.60          15:16:10         00354441850TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             121.80          15:21:00         00354442094TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             121.80          15:21:00         00354442095TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             121.60          15:21:01         00354442097TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             121.60          15:22:51         00354442226TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             121.60          15:22:51         00354442227TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             121.60          15:22:51         00354442228TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              121.40          15:29:31         00354442726TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             121.40          15:29:31         00354442727TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             121.40          15:38:13         00354443492TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              121.40          15:38:13         00354443493TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.40          15:38:13         00354443494TRLO1     XLON 
 
1572             121.00          15:39:00         00354443536TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             121.00          15:39:00         00354443537TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             120.80          15:39:02         00354443540TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             120.60          15:40:47         00354443716TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             120.80          15:50:38         00354444497TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             120.60          15:56:51         00354444843TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             120.60          15:56:51         00354444844TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             120.60          15:56:51         00354444845TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             120.60          15:56:52         00354444846TRLO1     XLON 
 
1149             120.60          15:56:52         00354444847TRLO1     XLON 
 
2461             120.60          16:01:17         00354445144TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             120.20          16:04:42         00354445351TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             120.20          16:04:42         00354445352TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             120.20          16:04:42         00354445353TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  402999 
EQS News ID:  2202696 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2202696&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2025 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.