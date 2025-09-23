DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2025 / 16:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 93,027 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 120.20p 123.1344p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,058,520 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above (306,058,520) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.1344p 93,027

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 662 124.20 08:06:40 00354305399TRLO1 XLON 634 124.20 08:26:21 00354317145TRLO1 XLON 626 124.20 09:28:17 00354358298TRLO1 XLON 643 124.00 09:28:18 00354358307TRLO1 XLON 541 124.20 09:28:18 00354358309TRLO1 XLON 581 124.20 09:28:18 00354358310TRLO1 XLON 1092 124.40 09:28:18 00354358311TRLO1 XLON 633 124.40 09:28:18 00354358312TRLO1 XLON 457 124.40 09:28:31 00354358422TRLO1 XLON 184 124.40 09:28:31 00354358423TRLO1 XLON 325 124.40 09:29:02 00354358855TRLO1 XLON 318 124.40 09:29:02 00354358856TRLO1 XLON 389 124.20 10:50:31 00354423836TRLO1 XLON 237 124.20 10:50:31 00354423837TRLO1 XLON 522 124.20 10:50:31 00354423839TRLO1 XLON 66 124.20 10:50:31 00354423840TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 10:52:31 00354425081TRLO1 XLON 10 124.40 11:16:44 00354429512TRLO1 XLON 600 124.40 11:25:38 00354429882TRLO1 XLON 1 124.40 11:25:38 00354429883TRLO1 XLON 610 124.40 11:25:38 00354429884TRLO1 XLON 620 124.40 11:25:38 00354429885TRLO1 XLON 510 124.40 11:25:38 00354429886TRLO1 XLON 1413 124.40 11:25:38 00354429887TRLO1 XLON 1893 124.20 11:25:38 00354429888TRLO1 XLON 30 124.20 11:25:38 00354429889TRLO1 XLON 405 124.60 11:25:38 00354429890TRLO1 XLON 594 124.60 11:25:38 00354429891TRLO1 XLON 1940 124.40 11:25:39 00354429892TRLO1 XLON 1949 124.40 11:25:40 00354429893TRLO1 XLON 1841 124.40 11:25:42 00354429894TRLO1 XLON 1100 124.40 11:25:42 00354429895TRLO1 XLON 583 124.40 11:25:42 00354429896TRLO1 XLON 1980 124.40 11:25:42 00354429897TRLO1 XLON 1324 124.40 11:25:44 00354429899TRLO1 XLON 886 124.40 11:25:44 00354429900TRLO1 XLON 337 124.40 11:25:44 00354429901TRLO1 XLON 1223 124.40 11:25:45 00354429908TRLO1 XLON 1320 124.40 11:25:50 00354429915TRLO1 XLON 1239 124.40 11:26:40 00354429986TRLO1 XLON 619 124.40 11:26:58 00354429995TRLO1 XLON 644 124.40 11:26:58 00354429996TRLO1 XLON 646 124.40 11:26:59 00354429997TRLO1 XLON 91 124.40 11:26:59 00354429998TRLO1 XLON 656 124.20 11:27:05 00354429999TRLO1 XLON 649 124.20 11:28:53 00354430123TRLO1 XLON 634 124.20 11:28:59 00354430126TRLO1 XLON 618 124.20 11:30:01 00354430232TRLO1 XLON 626 124.20 11:31:01 00354430283TRLO1 XLON 318 124.20 11:32:06 00354430330TRLO1 XLON 318 124.20 11:32:06 00354430331TRLO1 XLON 654 124.20 11:33:02 00354430370TRLO1 XLON 4 124.20 11:34:42 00354430496TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 11:35:13 00354430546TRLO1 XLON 555 124.20 11:37:54 00354430646TRLO1 XLON 64 124.20 11:37:54 00354430647TRLO1 XLON 635 124.20 11:37:55 00354430648TRLO1 XLON 3932 124.40 11:59:41 00354431602TRLO1 XLON 541 124.40 12:22:52 00354432511TRLO1 XLON 123 124.20 12:22:52 00354432512TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 12:22:52 00354432513TRLO1 XLON 60 124.00 12:41:32 00354433058TRLO1 XLON 60 124.00 12:41:32 00354433059TRLO1 XLON 499 124.00 12:41:32 00354433060TRLO1 XLON 23 124.20 12:41:34 00354433063TRLO1 XLON 645 124.00 12:49:22 00354433457TRLO1 XLON 97 124.20 12:49:25 00354433463TRLO1 XLON 596 124.20 12:49:25 00354433464TRLO1 XLON 688 124.20 12:49:25 00354433465TRLO1 XLON 110 123.80 12:49:53 00354433498TRLO1 XLON 525 123.80 12:49:53 00354433499TRLO1 XLON 127 123.80 12:49:54 00354433502TRLO1 XLON 127 123.60 12:51:20 00354433570TRLO1 XLON 533 123.60 12:51:20 00354433571TRLO1 XLON 651 123.40 12:51:22 00354433572TRLO1 XLON 32 123.80 13:01:28 00354433951TRLO1 XLON 607 123.80 13:01:28 00354433952TRLO1 XLON 639 123.20 13:02:03 00354433986TRLO1 XLON 665 122.60 13:03:13 00354434038TRLO1 XLON 665 122.60 13:03:13 00354434039TRLO1 XLON 647 122.20 13:04:24 00354434105TRLO1 XLON 646 122.20 13:04:24 00354434106TRLO1 XLON 1248 122.80 13:07:02 00354434245TRLO1 XLON 1248 122.80 13:07:18 00354434258TRLO1 XLON 1251 122.80 13:07:37 00354434262TRLO1 XLON 153 123.00 13:20:17 00354434649TRLO1 XLON 473 123.00 13:20:17 00354434650TRLO1 XLON 626 123.20 13:42:29 00354435453TRLO1 XLON 1800 123.00 13:42:29 00354435454TRLO1 XLON 701 123.00 13:42:29 00354435455TRLO1 XLON 615 122.60 13:42:31 00354435456TRLO1 XLON 614 122.60 13:42:31 00354435457TRLO1 XLON 649 122.60 13:42:32 00354435459TRLO1 XLON 619 122.20 13:42:39 00354435481TRLO1 XLON 1215 121.80 13:49:03 00354435843TRLO1 XLON 1036 122.60 14:25:13 00354437777TRLO1 XLON 948 122.60 14:25:13 00354437778TRLO1 XLON 299 122.00 14:26:56 00354437868TRLO1 XLON 1005 122.00 14:28:10 00354437943TRLO1 XLON 308 122.00 14:28:13 00354437945TRLO1 XLON 1005 122.00 14:28:13 00354437946TRLO1 XLON 628 122.40 14:53:05 00354440009TRLO1 XLON 628 122.40 14:53:05 00354440010TRLO1 XLON 628 122.40 14:53:05 00354440011TRLO1 XLON 190 122.40 14:56:22 00354440274TRLO1 XLON 392 122.40 14:56:22 00354440275TRLO1 XLON 88 122.40 14:56:22 00354440276TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 15:00:37 00354440741TRLO1 XLON 670 122.20 15:00:39 00354440746TRLO1 XLON 661 122.00 15:02:47 00354440939TRLO1 XLON 119 122.20 15:07:18 00354441311TRLO1 XLON 547 122.20 15:07:18 00354441312TRLO1 XLON 1309 122.00 15:13:12 00354441666TRLO1 XLON 654 122.00 15:13:12 00354441667TRLO1 XLON 352 122.00 15:13:12 00354441668TRLO1 XLON 303 122.00 15:13:12 00354441669TRLO1 XLON 654 122.00 15:13:12 00354441670TRLO1 XLON 116 121.60 15:15:07 00354441800TRLO1 XLON 1004 121.60 15:15:39 00354441823TRLO1 XLON 119 121.60 15:16:10 00354441849TRLO1 XLON 821 121.60 15:16:10 00354441850TRLO1 XLON 1216 121.80 15:21:00 00354442094TRLO1 XLON 169 121.80 15:21:00 00354442095TRLO1 XLON 1239 121.60 15:21:01 00354442097TRLO1 XLON 395 121.60 15:22:51 00354442226TRLO1 XLON 274 121.60 15:22:51 00354442227TRLO1 XLON 529 121.60 15:22:51 00354442228TRLO1 XLON 84 121.40 15:29:31 00354442726TRLO1 XLON 529 121.40 15:29:31 00354442727TRLO1 XLON 364 121.40 15:38:13 00354443492TRLO1 XLON 73 121.40 15:38:13 00354443493TRLO1 XLON 200 121.40 15:38:13 00354443494TRLO1 XLON 1572 121.00 15:39:00 00354443536TRLO1 XLON 333 121.00 15:39:00 00354443537TRLO1 XLON 648 120.80 15:39:02 00354443540TRLO1 XLON 353 120.60 15:40:47 00354443716TRLO1 XLON 204 120.80 15:50:38 00354444497TRLO1 XLON 641 120.60 15:56:51 00354444843TRLO1 XLON 107 120.60 15:56:51 00354444844TRLO1 XLON 401 120.60 15:56:51 00354444845TRLO1 XLON 133 120.60 15:56:52 00354444846TRLO1 XLON 1149 120.60 15:56:52 00354444847TRLO1 XLON 2461 120.60 16:01:17 00354445144TRLO1 XLON 1225 120.20 16:04:42 00354445351TRLO1 XLON 612 120.20 16:04:42 00354445352TRLO1 XLON 613 120.20 16:04:42 00354445353TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

