Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM/PM (Local Time -EST) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. Chair & CEO, Scott MacFabe, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM (Toronto, ON Local Time EST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/5QKsUrK9DVMNT3t75wVgMf

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with BluMetric, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

