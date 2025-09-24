Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announces that, in accordance with the early warning requirements under applicable securities laws, Andrew Wilkinson, a director and the chairman of the Company, acquired beneficial ownership of 49,049 Class A common shares of Tiny (each, a "Common Share") on September 23, 2025 at a price per share of $0.99 per share for consideration of approximately $49,019.

As of June 28, 2024, being the date of Mr. Wilkinson's most recently filed early warning report (the "2024 EWR"), Mr. Wilkinson directly and indirectly held an aggregate of 120,267,396 Common Shares, representing 64.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis.

Subsequent to the 2024 EWR, Mr. Wilkinson's percentage holdings of Common Shares decreased to 51.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. This reduction was due to: (i) the issuance from treasury by Tiny of Common Shares in connection with the acquisition of a majority interest in Serato Audio Research Limited in May 2025, (ii) the disposition of 470,000 Common Shares by way of gift to certain of Tiny's earliest employees on September 6, 2024 (the "Gift"), (iii) the disposition of an aggregate of 55,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Mr. Wilkinson's automatic securities disposition plan, (iv) the acquisition of 174,000 Common Shares on May 30, 2025 through the conversion of 174,000 subscription receipts of the Company, and (v) the acquisition of 49,049 Common Shares on September 23, 2025 by way of acquisition in the public market. After giving effect to the aforementioned acquisitions and dispositions of Common Shares, Mr. Wilkinson directly and indirectly holds an aggregate of 119,965,445 Common Shares, representing 51.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis.

Other than the Gift, the acquisitions and dispositions were completed by Wilkinson Ventures Ltd., a private company controlled by Mr. Wilkinson. The head office of Wilkinson Ventures Ltd. is 2900-550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A3.

Mr. Wilkinson may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The foregoing disclosure is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting. A copy of the early warning report to be filed in connection with the foregoing will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained by contacting:

