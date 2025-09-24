Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
24.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1914.8486 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

23 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

11,707

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1908.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1918.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1914.8486

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,037,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,037,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1914.8486

11,707

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

268

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123949TRLO0

XLON

266

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123950TRLO0

XLON

315

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123951TRLO0

XLON

270

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123952TRLO0

XLON

265

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123953TRLO0

XLON

290

1918.00

09:30:09

00077123954TRLO0

XLON

254

1916.00

09:46:18

00077124462TRLO0

XLON

7

1916.00

09:46:18

00077124463TRLO0

XLON

149

1914.00

09:49:17

00077124523TRLO0

XLON

83

1914.00

09:49:17

00077124524TRLO0

XLON

20

1914.00

09:55:34

00077124811TRLO0

XLON

232

1914.00

10:07:50

00077125181TRLO0

XLON

237

1918.00

10:40:09

00077126638TRLO0

XLON

301

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131134TRLO0

XLON

224

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131135TRLO0

XLON

267

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131136TRLO0

XLON

260

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131137TRLO0

XLON

221

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131138TRLO0

XLON

221

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131139TRLO0

XLON

262

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131140TRLO0

XLON

221

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131141TRLO0

XLON

252

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131142TRLO0

XLON

231

1918.00

13:12:00

00077131143TRLO0

XLON

290

1914.00

13:12:00

00077131144TRLO0

XLON

56

1914.00

13:12:00

00077131145TRLO0

XLON

4

1912.00

13:18:38

00077131334TRLO0

XLON

76

1912.00

13:19:13

00077131355TRLO0

XLON

157

1912.00

13:19:13

00077131356TRLO0

XLON

30

1912.00

13:36:55

00077131824TRLO0

XLON

2

1918.00

13:52:31

00077132405TRLO0

XLON

266

1918.00

13:52:31

00077132407TRLO0

XLON

233

1918.00

13:52:31

00077132408TRLO0

XLON

218

1916.00

13:56:29

00077132513TRLO0

XLON

111

1912.00

14:06:30

00077132876TRLO0

XLON

100

1912.00

14:06:30

00077132877TRLO0

XLON

39

1912.00

14:06:30

00077132878TRLO0

XLON

249

1912.00

14:11:49

00077133008TRLO0

XLON

29

1912.00

14:27:49

00077133441TRLO0

XLON

212

1912.00

14:27:49

00077133442TRLO0

XLON

236

1914.00

14:38:12

00077133885TRLO0

XLON

236

1912.00

14:38:12

00077133888TRLO0

XLON

233

1910.00

14:52:43

00077134449TRLO0

XLON

240

1910.00

15:00:43

00077134849TRLO0

XLON

267

1908.00

15:00:43

00077134850TRLO0

XLON

246

1908.00

15:03:59

00077134991TRLO0

XLON

37

1910.00

15:11:36

00077135474TRLO0

XLON

106

1910.00

15:11:36

00077135475TRLO0

XLON

59

1910.00

15:11:36

00077135476TRLO0

XLON

221

1910.00

15:19:36

00077135761TRLO0

XLON

265

1910.00

15:24:36

00077136020TRLO0

XLON

267

1910.00

15:27:10

00077136095TRLO0

XLON

254

1910.00

15:31:39

00077136222TRLO0

XLON

232

1912.00

15:47:58

00077137032TRLO0

XLON

140

1910.00

15:47:58

00077137033TRLO0

XLON

225

1918.00

15:56:27

00077137367TRLO0

XLON

269

1918.00

15:56:27

00077137368TRLO0

XLON

265

1910.00

15:57:01

00077137427TRLO0

XLON

233

1916.00

16:03:14

00077137922TRLO0

XLON

114

1918.00

16:09:26

00077138307TRLO0

XLON

109

1918.00

16:09:26

00077138308TRLO0

XLON

265

1916.00

16:09:26

00077138309TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


