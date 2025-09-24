Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1914.8486 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 23 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,707 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1908.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1918.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1914.8486

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,037,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,037,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1914.8486 11,707

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 268 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123949TRLO0 XLON 266 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123950TRLO0 XLON 315 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123951TRLO0 XLON 270 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123952TRLO0 XLON 265 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123953TRLO0 XLON 290 1918.00 09:30:09 00077123954TRLO0 XLON 254 1916.00 09:46:18 00077124462TRLO0 XLON 7 1916.00 09:46:18 00077124463TRLO0 XLON 149 1914.00 09:49:17 00077124523TRLO0 XLON 83 1914.00 09:49:17 00077124524TRLO0 XLON 20 1914.00 09:55:34 00077124811TRLO0 XLON 232 1914.00 10:07:50 00077125181TRLO0 XLON 237 1918.00 10:40:09 00077126638TRLO0 XLON 301 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131134TRLO0 XLON 224 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131135TRLO0 XLON 267 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131136TRLO0 XLON 260 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131137TRLO0 XLON 221 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131138TRLO0 XLON 221 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131139TRLO0 XLON 262 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131140TRLO0 XLON 221 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131141TRLO0 XLON 252 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131142TRLO0 XLON 231 1918.00 13:12:00 00077131143TRLO0 XLON 290 1914.00 13:12:00 00077131144TRLO0 XLON 56 1914.00 13:12:00 00077131145TRLO0 XLON 4 1912.00 13:18:38 00077131334TRLO0 XLON 76 1912.00 13:19:13 00077131355TRLO0 XLON 157 1912.00 13:19:13 00077131356TRLO0 XLON 30 1912.00 13:36:55 00077131824TRLO0 XLON 2 1918.00 13:52:31 00077132405TRLO0 XLON 266 1918.00 13:52:31 00077132407TRLO0 XLON 233 1918.00 13:52:31 00077132408TRLO0 XLON 218 1916.00 13:56:29 00077132513TRLO0 XLON 111 1912.00 14:06:30 00077132876TRLO0 XLON 100 1912.00 14:06:30 00077132877TRLO0 XLON 39 1912.00 14:06:30 00077132878TRLO0 XLON 249 1912.00 14:11:49 00077133008TRLO0 XLON 29 1912.00 14:27:49 00077133441TRLO0 XLON 212 1912.00 14:27:49 00077133442TRLO0 XLON 236 1914.00 14:38:12 00077133885TRLO0 XLON 236 1912.00 14:38:12 00077133888TRLO0 XLON 233 1910.00 14:52:43 00077134449TRLO0 XLON 240 1910.00 15:00:43 00077134849TRLO0 XLON 267 1908.00 15:00:43 00077134850TRLO0 XLON 246 1908.00 15:03:59 00077134991TRLO0 XLON 37 1910.00 15:11:36 00077135474TRLO0 XLON 106 1910.00 15:11:36 00077135475TRLO0 XLON 59 1910.00 15:11:36 00077135476TRLO0 XLON 221 1910.00 15:19:36 00077135761TRLO0 XLON 265 1910.00 15:24:36 00077136020TRLO0 XLON 267 1910.00 15:27:10 00077136095TRLO0 XLON 254 1910.00 15:31:39 00077136222TRLO0 XLON 232 1912.00 15:47:58 00077137032TRLO0 XLON 140 1910.00 15:47:58 00077137033TRLO0 XLON 225 1918.00 15:56:27 00077137367TRLO0 XLON 269 1918.00 15:56:27 00077137368TRLO0 XLON 265 1910.00 15:57:01 00077137427TRLO0 XLON 233 1916.00 16:03:14 00077137922TRLO0 XLON 114 1918.00 16:09:26 00077138307TRLO0 XLON 109 1918.00 16:09:26 00077138308TRLO0 XLON 265 1916.00 16:09:26 00077138309TRLO0 XLON

