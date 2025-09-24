Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 24 September 2025 at 10:15 am EEST

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2025 on 5 February 2026. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2026:

- 6 May 2026: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2026

- 12 August 2026: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2026

- 4 November 2026: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2026

The financial results will be published at approximately 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time).

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, including Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Statement, and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2025 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2025 (https://www.sampo.com/year2025) during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held on 22 April 2026. The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2026 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) will be published in May 2026.

