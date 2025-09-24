Anzeige
Sampo plc
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 09:22 Uhr
78 Leser
Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 24 September 2025 at 10:15 am EEST

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2025 on 5 February 2026. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2026:

- 6 May 2026: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2026

- 12 August 2026: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2026

- 4 November 2026: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2026

The financial results will be published at approximately 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time).

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, including Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Statement, and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2025 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2025 (https://www.sampo.com/year2025) during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held on 22 April 2026. The dividend will be paid on 5 May 2026 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) will be published in May 2026.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
