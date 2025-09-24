Funding Circle Holdings plc

Funding Circle extends strategic partnership with TPG Angelo Gordon and Barclays through £300 million forward flow deal



24-Sep-2025 / 08:30 GMT/BST

London, 24 September 2025 - Funding Circle , the UK's leading SME finance platform, today announces a £300 million forward flow agreement with TPG Angelo Gordon and Barclays.

This partnership will continue to support Funding Circle's term loan proposition for small businesses across the UK. The deal underscores the strength of Funding Circle's term lending product, which has consistently delivered robust returns for investors.

This established loan offering complements Funding Circle's broader product suite, which includes innovative solutions like FlexiPay and its business Credit Card, further expanding financial options for SMEs.

This £300 million renewal further adds to Funding Circle's forward funding in place from institutional investors to support future originations. At 30 June 2025, Funding Circle had c.£1.6 billion of forward funding in place, and announced another renewed commitment last week .

Dipesh Mehta, Chief Capital Officer at Funding Circle, said: "This renewed £300 million agreement with TPG Angelo Gordon and Barclays underlines the success of our core lending product. Renewals such as this reflect the confidence our partners have in our track record, proprietary technology and credit assessment capabilities. With this new funding, we can continue to scale our support for the UK's small businesses, which are the engine of the UK economy."

Sunil Kothari, Head of European ABS and Managing Director, Structured Credit & Specialty Finance at TPG Angelo Gordon commented: "We are excited to extend our partnership with Funding Circle to help drive well needed funding to UK SMEs. This transaction demonstrates our ability to deliver customised capital solutions for leading non-bank lenders and we look forward to continuing to work alongside Funding Circle."

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

