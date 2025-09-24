Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC to accelerate global growth, first blockchain analytics firm backed by four GSIBs

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has secured strategic investment from HSBC, becoming the only blockchain analytics provider to receive investment from four globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs): HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Santander, and Wells Fargo.

Following the investment, Richard May, Group Head of Financial Crime, Corporate and Institutional Banking, HSBC, joined Elliptic's board of directors.

This reinforces Elliptic's position as the most trusted blockchain analytics provider with the most comprehensive blockchain coverage and unmatched scalability and reliability with 99.99% uptime. With many of the world's leading exchanges, payment providers and governments working with Elliptic, it's only natural as financial institutions move into digital assets that Elliptic is the first choice due to product superiority.

Fueling the next phase of growth

The second quarter of 2025 saw record-breaking customer and revenue growth for Elliptic, and the recent investment from HSBC will further accelerate the company's ambitious expansion plans.

This momentum is also being driven by a surge in interest from financial institutions in stablecoins and tokenized assets. Elliptic recently announced an industry first, Issuer Due Diligence, a stablecoin solution for banks to assess issuer wallet risk before holding stablecoin reserves, cementing its leadership in this space.

"Elliptic was built with this exact moment in mind," said Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic. "For over a decade, we've anticipated the enterprise adoption of digital assets and have invested in the robustness, scale, and compliance capabilities required by global financial institutions. This is validation of our vision and strategy and the market's growing needs."

"The digital asset momentum inside global finance is unstoppable - but it must be grounded in trust and transparency," added Maini. "Elliptic offers a platform proven to meet these institutions' enterprise-grade requirements - reliably and at scale. We are delighted that HSBC is partnering with us as part of their commitment to digital assets."

Richard May, Group Head of Financial Crime, Corporate and Institutional Banking, HSBC said: "With the rapid evolution of digital assets and currencies, mitigating financial crime risks has never been more important. Elliptic's solution provides HSBC with greater transparency, helping to meet rising regulatory expectations and industry standards. As crypto regulation evolves and adoption of digital assets accelerates, partners such as Elliptic are crucial in bridging the gap between innovation and compliance."

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

