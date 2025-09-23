Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Awarded Eight-Year Real-Time Digital Wellsite Monitoring Contract by Romgaz

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded an eight-year contract by SNGN Romgaz S.A., the largest natural gas producer and main supplier in Romania and the third largest gas producer in Europe, to deliver services for real-time monitoring and transmission of dynamic parameters from the wellheads of gas wells, improving production optimization through digital and AI-enabled insights.

This award marks the first time Romgaz has sought such services, reflecting its commitment to advancing digital transformation and production automation. Under the agreement, Weatherford will partner with Romgaz to implement a wellsite monitoring campaign across thousands of existing wells. Leveraging cloud infrastructure, Weatherford technology will acquire critical data from field locations to provide Romgaz with key information for production decisions. This information will guide in-field, Weatherford-supplied automated infrastructure to deliver Romgaz's goal of production optimization.

Girish K. Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "We are proud to support Romgaz in their first deployment of real-time monitoring services. With our technology, expertise, and recent investments in Romania, Weatherford is well positioned to help Romgaz optimize production and build fields of the future with solutions that enable smarter and more reliable operations."

Razvan Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Romgaz, added, "Partnering with Weatherford marks a significant step forward in Romgaz's digital transformation journey. For the first time, we are implementing real-time wellsite monitoring technologies that will provide actionable insights and enhance the efficiency of our operations. This initiative aligns with our strategic objectives of innovation and operational excellence. We are confident that this collaboration with Weatherford represents a strategic first step in integrating AI-driven technologies into our operations and laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent transformation."

Weatherford's well monitoring solutions provide operators with continuous, high-fidelity well data, enabling smarter decision-making and proactive intervention strategies. By implementing these systems, Romgaz will benefit from enhanced visibility of well conditions and the ability to optimize production throughout the contract term.

