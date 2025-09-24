Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
DNO ASA: DNO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, 24 September 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective 1 November 2025, replacing Haakon Sandborg who is stepping down following 24 years in the role.

Ms. Johansen joins DNO from Reach Subsea ASA, an Oslo Børs listed oil services company, where she served as Chief Financial Officer since 2012. Prior to this, she had a successful career in banking, specializing in shipping and energy.

"I am pleased to pass the baton to Birgitte; her experience running a finance team and her energy and enthusiasm will help drive DNO's growth," said Mr. Sandborg.

Mr. Sandborg joined DNO from corporate finance roles at DNB and the Aker oil services group and is DNO's longest serving staffer.

"It's hard to overstate Haakon's contribution to DNO," said Ms. Johansen. "Under his watch, the Company completed 21 successful bond placements with no waivers, no amendments and no defaults."

Mr. Sandborg will remain at the Company in a senior advisory role until the end of the year.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


