mBank and Philip Morris International to be recognised for aligning their technology strategies to business objectives to accelerate growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that mBank and Philip Morris International (PMI) are the 2025 winners of its Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards, respectively, for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The awards, which will be presented at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit EMEA, recognise these organisations for maximising the value of their technology investments to drive tangible business results.

mBank, Poland's first digital bank, is this year's recipient of Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact Award for EMEA. The bank is being honoured for successfully executing a comprehensive five-year modernisation strategy that has transformed its core banking infrastructure while maintaining operational excellence. Additionally, mBank continues to lead in cybersecurity innovation, proving that technology-led transformation can deliver measurable business outcomes without compromising stability or customer trust.

Philip Morris International, a leading global consumer goods company, has been awarded Forrester's Enterprise Architecture Award, presented in partnership with The Open Group. PMI's Enterprise Architecture (EA) team has undergone a profound evolution-from a framework- and governance-focused function into a strategic partner at the heart of the company's technology transformation. Fully embedded in PMI's 2025 IT Strategy, EA now plays a pivotal role in shaping and executing initiatives that directly stem from business priorities. It drives measurable outcomes by accelerating delivery, enabling agility, and reducing risk-while supporting PMI's bold vision of a smoke-free future.

Additionally, Philip Morris International has been named a finalist for Forrester's 2025 Technology Strategy Impact Award, alongside TBC Bank, and stc (formerly Saudi Telecom Company) has been named a finalist for Forrester's 2025 Enterprise Architecture Award for EMEA.

"These award recipients have clearly demonstrated that technology can be a strategic lever for business transformation efforts," said Pascal Matzke, VP and research director at Forrester. "They understand their business goals, build secure and resilient technology foundations, and create the agility needed to respond to shifting market demands and customer needs. We're excited to recognise these winners at Technology Innovation Summit EMEA."

Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit EMEA takes place 8-10 October 2025 in London and digitally, bringing together technology, data, and security leaders to master today's AI-driven tech disruption.

