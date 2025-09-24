Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Marie Inkster as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Inkster will take over as Chair of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), replacing Robert Bruggeman, who will continue to serve as a director.

Ms. Inkster is a very highly accomplished mining executive and corporate director with more than 25 years of international experience spanning corporate leadership, finance, governance and capital markets. From 2018 to 2021, she served as President & CEO of Lundin Mining Corporation, after nearly a decade as its Chief Financial Officer. She currently serves on the boards of Cameco Corp. and Foran Mining Corp., and has also held board roles with global mining leaders including Vale S.A. and Lucara Diamond Corp.

Rob Bruggeman, outgoing Chair, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Marie as the new Chair of AbraSilver. Her exceptional leadership track record with large mining companies and deep capital markets experience will be invaluable as the Company focuses on development of the Diablillos project. I am proud of how far the Company has come and look forward to continuing to serve on the Board and working with Marie."

Marie Inkster, Chair of the Company, stated, "I am excited to be joining AbraSilver at this pivotal time in the Company's development. John Miniotis, the Board and the entire AbraSilver team have done an exceptional job of rapidly advancing the flagship Diablillos project and creating significant value. I look forward to contributing as the Company looks to the future and the opportunities for continuing value growth."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267677

SOURCE: AbraSilver Resource Corp.