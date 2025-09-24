

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's supplemental Biologics License Application for Enhertu in combination with pertuzumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The sBLA is based on data from the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial. The FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the first quarter of 2026.



The sBLA is being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review programme. RTOR allows the FDA to review components of an application before submission of the complete application.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News