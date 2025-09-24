Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Launches Capital Access Program for 6,500+ Pharmacies and Supply Chain Partners, Unlocking up to $1M in Working Capital

In partnership with RxERP Financial, the program offers up to $350,000 per pharmacy and $1 million per wholesaler or manufacturer through trusted third-party financing partners, strengthening cash flow and supply chain resilience.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment, today announced the launch of a new capital access program in collaboration with RxERP Financial.

The program is available to Wellgistics' network of more than 6,500 independent pharmacies and 200+ U.S. manufacturers, providing up to $350,000 in financing per pharmacy and up to $1 million per wholesaler or manufacturer through trusted third-party lending partners. By addressing long payment cycles, delayed reimbursements, and cash-flow pressures, the initiative is designed to accelerate product throughput, improve pharmacy competitiveness, and enhance resilience across the Wellgistics supply chain.

Key Features of RxERP Financial

The program is designed to be simple, transparent, and integrated directly into the Wellgistics/RxERP store platform.

Pharmacies and partners can pre-qualify with only a soft credit inquiry, ensuring there is no impact on their credit score.

Terms are clear and fully disclosed, with no hidden fees.

Once approved, funding can be applied for, received, and managed seamlessly within the same system pharmacies already use to order product and manage operations.

Leadership Commentary

"Independent pharmacies are under immense pressure, yet they remain vital to community healthcare," said Mark DiSiena, CFO of Wellgistics Health. "Through this collaboration, we're helping ease that burden by linking our pharmacy partners to trusted lenders-without disrupting the systems they already use with us. While Wellgistics doesn't provide loans directly, this initiative offers meaningful financing options to help pharmacies stay competitive and serve more patients. We also anticipate this program will drive more product sales, enable faster cash cycles, and strengthen the supply chain for Wellgistics."

"RxERP is proud to partner with Wellgistics Health," said Steve Madsen, CEO of RxERP. "By making access to capital simpler and more transparent, RxERP Financial supports pharmacies and the broader Wellgistics ecosystem with the tools to adapt, grow, and build long-term strength."

Accessing the Program

Pharmacies can register directly with Wellgistics Health at https://store.wellgistics.com to begin purchasing product and access financing options directly in the Wellgistics/RxERP store portal. To learn more and enroll, visit www.RxERP.com/financial

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) delivers medications from manufacturer to patient-faster, smarter, and more affordably. Its integrated platform connects more than 6,500 independent pharmacies and 200+ U.S. manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-driven hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics Health provides compliant, end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

About RxERP, Inc.

RxERP is a serialized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system built exclusively for the pharmaceutical supply chain. The platform provides turnkey FDA DSCSA compliance, real-time reporting, and integrated business management tools. Through RxERP Financial, RxERP connects pharmacies, wholesalers, and manufacturers to third-party lenders, providing efficient access to working capital with transparent terms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

