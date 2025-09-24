DJ Commerzbank starts share buyback of EUR1bn

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank starts share buyback of EUR1bn 24-Sep-2025 / 13:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 September 2025

Commerzbank starts share buyback of EUR1bn

-- Buyback to begin on 25 September and expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2026 -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "Returning capital to our shareholders is a core element of our value creation strategy." -- CFO Carsten Schmitt: "We are committed to continuing to offer our shareholders highly attractive returns in the

future. Therefore, we plan to steadily increase the capital return until 2028." -- In preparation for planned employee share programme, buyback of own shares with volume of up to EUR15.5m to begin

Today, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to start the next share buyback programme. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency had previously approved the programme. It is Commerzbank's fifth share buyback since 2023.

The Bank plans to repurchase shares worth up to EUR1bn starting on 25 September of this year. The buyback is expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2026. The repurchased shares are planned to be redeemed by the Bank at a later stage. The buyback is part of the capital return for the 2025 financial year, which will consist of the buyback of own shares and a dividend to be resolved at the next annual general meeting.

"Returning capital to our shareholders is a core element of our value creation strategy. This ensures our shareholders are directly participating in the success of Commerzbank," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "For the current financial year, we aim to return 100% of our net result before restructuring expenses and after AT1 coupon payments." CFO Carsten Schmitt added: "We are committed to continuing to offer our shareholders highly attractive returns in the future. Therefore, we plan to steadily increase the capital return until 2028."

The Board of Managing Directors has also decided today that Commerzbank will purchase its own shares at a total acquisition price of up to EUR15.5m for the planned employee share programme that is expected to start this autumn.

Progress on the share buybacks will be published weekly on Commerzbank's website.

Press contact

Kathrin Jones +49 151 70662295

Silvana Herold +49 151 18481453

Investors' contact

Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708

Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706

About Commerzbank

With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 403114 EQS News ID: 2203208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)