Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the warrants of Digital Brands Group, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc.'s warrants were suspended on December 18, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock was suspended on June 20, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on July 17, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Crown LNG Holdings Limited. Crown LNG Holdings Limited's securities were suspended on July 17, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s stock was suspended on July 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Wag! Group Co. Wag! Group Co.'s securities were suspended on July 30, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Ontrak, Inc. Ontrak, Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 18, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of TPI Composites, Inc. TPI Composites, Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 19, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, warrants, and rights of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp's securities were suspended on August 21, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ModivCare Inc. ModivCare Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 28, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.