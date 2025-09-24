American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announces Membership in the Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies

Membership in CREate advances ReElement's role in supporting U.S. national security by delivering ultra-pure critical minerals for next-generation high value applications

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its portfolio company ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, announces ReElement has been accepted as a member of the Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies ("CREate") through a continued partnership with Advanced Technology International.

ReElement's membership in CREate follows its recently announced $2 million award under the Department of Defense's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, as well as its prior membership in the Defense Industrial Base Consortium. These milestones reinforce ReElement's growing role in fortifying the defense supply chain with secure, U.S.-based refining capabilities.

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies commented, "Supporting the U.S. Department of Defense with the critical minerals that enable advanced energy and defense systems is an opportunity we take great pride in. Our team is committed to accelerating these efforts and delivering secure, domestic supply solutions at speed."

ReElement will collaborate directly with Advanced Technology International ("ATI") on future procurement and consortium opportunities including submitting an application to become a member of the Joint Directed Energy Consortium ("JDEC"). JDEC is a members-only initiative that fosters public-private partnerships to accelerate the development and integration of directed energy technologies into military applications. As a member, ReElement will highlight its patented chromatography-based refining platform and its unique ability to onshore the production of ultra-pure rare earths and critical minerals essential to U.S. defense readiness.

About the Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies

The Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies (CREate) is a U.S. Industrial focused effort to bring together the community of organizations that mine, process and use Rare Earths, and connect them with the organizations that can develop technologies to help them.

CREaTe's mission is to develop technologies for extracting, processing, reclaiming and finding alternatives for rare Earth Elements (REE) with improved economic feasibility and reduced environmental impact. With a vision to leverage collaboration to achieve U.S. Rare Earth Element Independence.

About the Joint Directed Energy Consortium

The Joint Directed Energy Consortium (JDEC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative to establish a public-private partnership for developing and integrating directed energy technologies into military applications. The consortium will bring together government, industry, and academia to leverage alternative contracting methods, such as Other Transactions (OTs), to speed up the development and adoption of capabilities like high-energy lasers and other directed energy systems for warfighter use. Led by the Joint Directed Energy Transition Office (JDETO), JDEC aims to bridge technology gaps and provide rapid, light-speed engagement against current and emerging threats.

About Advanced Technology International

Advanced Technology International is a mission driven organization focused on lessoning the burden of the Government by coordinating and executing our nation's most innovative research initiatives. With a vision to be the premier force in uniting the best and brightest research and development teams to solve the nation's greatest challenges, ATI has been leading R&D collaborations, consortiums and contract awards since the 1980s.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

