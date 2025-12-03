American Resources Corporation Secures $5 Million Credit Facility with Old National Bank to Procure Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Feedstocks

$5 Million Credit Facility Positions American Resources to Expand Critical Mineral Feedstock Supply and Advance U.S. Circular Economy Initiatives

Facility Strengthens Feedstock Supply for Domestic Rare Earth & Critical Mineral Refining Through ReElement Technologies

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain developing innovative solutions for the extraction, processing and recycling of rare earth elements and critical minerals from sustainable sources, today announced it has secured a $5 million inventory line of credit with Old National Bank.

The credit facility enables American Resources to finance the procurement of end-of-life material, manufacturing scrap, ores and concentrated to be processed into high-value mineral feedstock. These feedstocks will be supplied to ReElement Technologies - American Resources' minority-owned subsidiary and a leading U.S. refiner - for advanced separation, purification, and refinement into domestic, high-purity rare earth and critical mineral products.

"This collaboration with Old National Bank provides us with the liquidity and flexibility to accelerate our feedstock acquisition strategy and expand the material entering ReElement Technologies' refining platform," said Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation. "Old National's long-standing commitment to supporting regional growth and innovative industries aligns directly with our mission to build a secure, sustainable and globaly competitive critical mineral supply chain within the United States."

"Old National Bank is pleased to provide financing that empowers American Resources Corporation to pursue innovative and responsible rare earth processing," said Sandy Miller, Senior Director of Business Banking, Old National Bank. "Supporting business growth is vital to building stronger, more vibrant communities, and we're proud to play a role in helping businesses expand and succeed."

Through its affiliation with ReElement Technologies, American Resources has validated the ability to extract and concentrate rare earth elements - including neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb), gadolinium (Gd), and yttrium (Y) from diverse inputs including coal-based byproducts, end-of-life magnet material, lithium-ion battery waste, and manufacturing scrap. The Company also controls more than 120 million tons of pre-mined, fully permitted coal-based byproducts across Kentucky and West Virginia, supported by existing logistic and support infrastructure. These resources enable the fastest speed-to-market and lowest cost domestic pathway for producing high-value rare earth concentrates for conversion into high-purity refined oxides.

This agreement marks another meaningful step in advancing a circular, U.S.-based critical mineral economy. Together with Old National Bank and ReElement Technologies, American Resources is accelerating the recovery, refinement, and reuse of essential materials that support America's industrial base, national security, and long-term economic competitiveness.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Old National Bank (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing its roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of The Civic 50 - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

