Desay SV Expands Its Intelligent Driving Solutions to Overseas Market, Built on NVIDIA Accelerated Compute

MUNICH, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Desay SV announced during the International Motor Show Germany (IAA Mobility 2025) that it is expanding its intelligent driving solutions to overseas markets. Specifically, Desay SV will now make its IPU14 domain controller - introduced late last year and built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor - available to the worldwide automotive industry.

This latest news was celebrated at a signing ceremony during IAA, and attended by senior leaders from both companies, including Desay SV CEO Jian Xu, Executive Vice President Lele Li, and Rishi Dhall, VP of Automotive Business, Tong Liu, VP, GM of China Automotive Business from NVIDIA.

Desay SV has been collaborating with NVIDIA in the field of automotive intelligence since 2020. In 2020, Desay SV achieved mass production of its first intelligent driving domain controller-IPU03, based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier -deployed on the XPeng P7. It marked the industry's first commercialization of intelligent driving technology and provided a pioneering "intelligent brain" for emerging electric vehicle brands. Building on this milestone, the companies introduced the IPU04 domain controller in 2022, built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, which has since entered mass production and been adopted by more than 20 automakers, including Li Auto, XPeng, GAC, GWM, and Nissan.

Last year, Desay SV announced it would launch new high-performance assisted driving domain controller accelerated by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor to support L3 conditional automation and L4 driving capabilities in certain scenarios. Running the safety-certified DriveOS automotive operating system, DRIVE AGX Thor is optimized for transformer, LLM, VLM and generative AI workloads for the automotive market. Today's announcement signals Desay SV's move beyond China to make this available on a global scale.

Through the implementation of numerous key projects, Desay SV has effectively utilized its strengths in technology adaptation, mass production, and quality management to successfully integrate NVIDIA accelerated compute stable, reliable, and scalable automotive-grade products. Expanding this integration into global markets will serve as a significant driver for Desay SV's international strategy.

Smart vehicles are not only changing the way people travel and the in-car experience but are increasingly becoming super mobile terminals driving toward the future. This shift brings forth a series of challenges in implementing new artificial intelligence technologies and functions.

Desay SV is creating sustainable value for the global smart mobility industry, envisioning a future landscape of intelligent transportation. Through ongoing collaboration, both companies will explore other synergistic opportunities beyond intelligent driving, including robotics, embodied AI, and other fields across the broader realm of smart living.

