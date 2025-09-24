Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm Gold" or the "Company") reports that all resolutions set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders at its annual general meeting held on September 17, 2025. The shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of Paradigm Gold and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following incumbent directors were re-elected: Lawrence Page, K.C., John Kerr, Brian McGrath, Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. and Killian Ruby. Alfred Stewart did not stand for re-election as a director and the Company would like to thank him for his service over the past couple of years. Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed John Kerr as President, Lawrence Page, K.C. as Chairman, Matthew Anderson as Chief Financial Officer, Arie Page as Corporate Secretary and Jay Oness, VP Corporate Development.

The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu-Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access, excellent infrastructure and with its claims in good standing until 2027. With over $3.5M spent to date, Paradigm Gold has identified, permitted high quality drill ready, Cu and Au targets over a 500m wide x 2,500m strike-length. Subject to funding, a Phase II surface and drill program is planned for Q4 2025.

About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Paradigm Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

