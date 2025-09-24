Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.: Furniture China 2025 Wraps Up New Record at 30th Edition

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China National Furniture Association & Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 30th edition of Furniture China (SNIEC, 09.10-13) and Maison Shanghai2025 (SWEECC, 09.09-12) held under the theme "BEYOND NEXT", successfully concluded with a vibrant showcase of global design, innovation, and trade.

Record Attendance and International Reach

This year's edition set new records:

163,527 total visits over five days, attendees came from 174 countries and regions worldwide , underscoring global reach.

over five days, attendees came from , underscoring global reach. Overseas visitors reached 32,618, a 13.9% year-on-year increase, reflecting rising international recognition

Redefining the Global Stage for Furniture & Lifestyle

Across both venues, the exhibitions spanned 350,000 sqm with over 3,200 exhibitors, from finished furniture to raw materials and smart manufacturing. Highlights included the Outdoor & Garden Furniture Pavilion and FMC China & FMC Premium at SNIEC-advancing sustainable, high-quality production industry-wide. By combining sourcing strength with design innovation, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai together advanced their position as a premier global hub for the furniture and lifestyle industry.

At SWEECC, Maison Shanghai showcased over 800 design-driven brands across four thematic zones, inspiring creativity and lifestyle innovation. The H3 Design Highland Pavilion stood out as a major highlight, attracting wide attention from industry leaders, media, and buyers, and setting a new benchmark for design-led exhibitions.

At the same time, Maison Shanghai experienced phenomenal growth, welcoming 47,077 visitors (+55.6%) from 136 countries and regions. Overseas attendance surged by 123% compared to the previous year. The exhibition also launched lifestyle design and cultural creativity, supported by 100+ forums and events. Platforms such as the Gold Idea Design Award, CREDAWARD, Design of Designers (DOD), and the Maison Design Forum highlighting innovation, heritage, sustainability, and East-West exchange.

Extending Connections Beyond the Show Floor

The exhibitions also extended digitally through DTS FurnitureChina APP, enabling year-round business with AI matchmaking, exhibitor catalogs, and seamless connections.

Looking Ahead

With gratitude to all exhibitors, partners, and visitors for making Furniture China's 30th anniversary a success, the organizers look forward to welcoming the global furniture and design community back to Shanghai Pudong in 2026.

Event Info

MAISON SHANGHAI

09.07-10 2026 | SWEECC

Future-forward design, lifestyle furnishing, and factory-direct sourcing

FURNITURE CHINA

09.08-11 2026 | SNIEC

Full-spectrum trade show for furniture & materials

DTS Platform:dts.jiagle.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2025-wraps-up-new-record-at-30th-edition-302565397.html