Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Inaugural Beauty New York Solidifies NYC's Status as Global Beauty Hub with Game-Changing Consumer Experience

Consumer-focused event draws several thousand beauty enthusiasts to iconic World Trade Center Oculus, setting new standard for industry-consumer connection

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / The launch of the inaugural Beauty New York - an event concept poised to become the "fashion week" for beauty that is inclusive and forward-thinking - was a resounding success, taking over NYC for "the biggest week in beauty," made for consumers, powered by industry.

From the very beginning, Beauty New York was designed with a clear mission: to move the beauty industry forward, elevate new voices, and create a space where culture, innovation, and consumer connection intersect. The event was not just a showcase of products, but a celebration of progress, creativity, and the possibilities of the future of beauty.

"My vision was to build something that would move the industry forward - a stage that reflects our influence in culture, a home where new ideas and new voices can rise, and a bridge that connects us more closely to the people we serve. Beauty New York had to be a force for progress. For possibility. For the future of beauty itself." - Liza Rapay, Founder of Beauty New York.

Setting the Stage for Beauty New York and the Industry's Future in NYC

To establish a consumer-focused addition to Informa Markets' USA Beauty portfolio, Beauty New York set the city and beauty industry abuzz with Times Square billboards, viral sidewalk promotions, a TODAY Show segment, and strategic influencer partnerships, driving awareness and credibility with this new audience.

The week kicked off with Beauty New York being welcomed to the NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony, followed by a Mayoral Proclamation from the Office of the Mayor of New York City, recognizing Beauty New York for its contribution to the city's cultural and economic landscape.

The celebration continued with Beauty New York's Impact Awards and Launch Party on October 16th, an industry-exclusive event with 350 beauty executives, founders and culture shapers. The awards celebrated those making an impact and driving the industry forward - a pillar of Beauty New York's objective. Honorees included:

Impact in Beauty Retail - Macy's

Impact in Beauty Journalism - Jenny B. Fine, WWD Beauty Inc

Impact in Sustainability Leadership - Unilever

Impact in Building Beauty with Purpose - Nimrod Basri, MAKE USA

Impact in Shaping Future Leaders - Stephan Kanlian, FIT

Transforming an Iconic Venue & the Brand to Consumer Connection

From October 17-18, the World Trade Center Oculus hosted Beauty New York's consumer experience with a never-before-seen, large-scale pop-up in the iconic venue that sees 400,000 visitors daily. The event successfully connected a highly engaged audience of several thousand beauty consumers with a curated selection of more than 30 brands across fragrance, skincare, haircare, and bodycare.

Brands were selected to reflect a diverse portfolio, showcasing both innovation and tradition across various price points, as well as fan-favorite brands and those new to the industry. The selection included brands like trending Korean Beauty favorites TirTir and Mixsoon, skincare innovators Dr. Dennis Gross, Borghese, and Medik8, fragrance favorites Dossier, Nishane, emerging indie fragrance brand Brown Sugar Babe, and 7 Virtues, and exciting new-comers like Amaxy, Spooge and Go Beauty.

"Borghese, Inc. had the amazing opportunity to participate in the Fashion Week of Beauty with Beauty New York - held at the iconic Oculus in New York City!", said Borghese, Inc. COO Dawn Hilarczyk. "It was a true success engaging with consumers as they embarked on a sensory journey to Italy - all without leaving NYC."

Through interactive displays, product sampling, and immersive experiences, brands created genuine connections with their target audience at Beauty New York.

"It was very fun! Can't wait to try out all the products I received," shared one attendee on Instagram, capturing the enthusiasm that defined the weekend.

Another attendee declared it the "BEST BEAUTY EVENT HANDS DOWN!!! And this sample store [The Beauty Bar presented by Unilever] was a GREAT TOUCH!"

MasterClasses

MasterClasses at Beauty New York offered expert-led sessions that showcased both the art and the business of beauty. The programming centered around these two pillars: Artistry - empowering one's beauty routines, and Industry - inspiring a new generation of beauty leaders. Popular classes included 'The Art of Skin: Mastering Prep and Dimension' with Chloe Grace Baltimore, 'Flawless Camera-Ready Makeup' with celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes, 'Super-Selling Beauty On TikTok' with Iced Media, and 'Breaking In & Moving Up: Careers In Beauty' with Cosmetics Executive Women (CEW).

Beauty New York's debut establishes it as the definitive consumer beauty experience, setting a new standard for industry engagement while celebrating innovation and creativity. Beauty New York has carved out a dedicated space on the beauty calendar and proven the viability of its unique consumer-focused approach that is led by industry advancement. Brands who participated-and even those who couldn't-are already eager to join next year, signaling Beauty New York's continued growth as a must-attend global beauty event.

