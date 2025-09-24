Anzeige
WKN: A41B4Z | ISIN: CA76721A1131
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement on September 11, 2025 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding the intended non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000, subject to regulatory approval, the Company now confirms that the aggregate amount of the Offering will be comprised of 22,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by increasing the initial amount of the Offering of 13,000,000 Units by an additional $900,000 by issuing up to an additional 9,000,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.

The additional net proceeds are intended to be used for exploration and development of the Company's Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn project in Peru, its existing Gerow Lake project in Northern Ontario and for general working capital purposes. All other terms remain unchanged from the Previous Announcement. The closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


