Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now trading on the U.S. OTCID Market, expanding access for United States and global investors to participate in the Company's silver-focused growth strategy. The OTCID uplisting establishes a formal U.S. trading presence for Rio Silver and provides access to the world's largest and most liquid capital market, enhancing visibility, accessibility, and investor engagement as the Company advances execution-driven milestones in Peru.

Additional information on Rio Silver's U.S. OTCID listing is available at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYOOF/overview

Strengthening Market Access and Liquidity

The OTCID market, operated by OTC Markets Group, offers a transparent and regulated platform for U.S. investors to access securities of internationally listed companies that meet ongoing disclosure standards. With this uplisting, Rio Silver expects to benefit from improved trading efficiency, expanded investor awareness, and increased participation from U.S.-based retail and institutional investors.

This development complements the Company's ongoing engagement initiatives, including direct investor outreach and participation in major industry conferences, as Rio Silver continues to execute its disciplined, capital-efficient development strategy.

Management Commentary

"Uplisting to the OTCID market is a meaningful step forward for Rio Silver," said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. "The United States represents the deepest and most active capital market globally, and this move makes it significantly easier for a broader investor audience to access our story. As we continue to advance permitting, metallurgy, and access at our projects, enhanced visibility and liquidity are important enablers as we build long-term shareholder value."

Why This Matters to Investors

For investors, improved access matters. Trading on the OTCID market removes barriers for U.S. investors seeking exposure to silver-dominant development opportunities, while increasing transparency and market engagement. As Rio Silver advances tangible execution milestones and maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation, expanded access to global capital supports more efficient price discovery and positions the Company to attract a wider, more diverse investor base.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

Stay Connected with Rio Silver

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Rio Silver for the latest company updates, project milestones, and event announcements across the Company's official social media channels:

X (formerly Twitter)

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook





By following Rio Silver's official channels, investors can stay informed as the Company advances its silver-dominant projects and executes on key development milestones.

ON BEHALF OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:

Christopher Verrico, President and CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, processing strategies, and the Company's ability to advance toward potential production and cash flow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.