GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Resources Mobilizes Drill Contractor to Copeçal Gold Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill contractor has mobilized to site to commence the Company's maiden diamond drilling program (see previous press release dated 09/09/2025) at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

This marks a major milestone for GoldHaven as it transitions from early-stage exploration to targeted drilling on high-priority gold anomalies, following months of systematic groundwork.

Investment Highlights:

Drill-Ready Project in a Tier-1 Jurisdiction

Copeçal is located in the Juruena Gold Belt, one of Brazil's most prospective but underexplored regions. The project comprises 3,681 hectares, 100% owned by GoldHaven, and includes ground previously explored by AngloGold Ashanti.

Compelling Targets Defined

Two large-scale soil anomalies ("East" and "West"), each with 3 km strike lengths, have been delineated. These anomalies align with a major regional scale shear zone, often a hallmark of the orogenic gold systems targeted by the company.

Auger drilling (107 holes), a VLF-EM geophysical survey and historical data generated by prior exploration phases (Boa Gold, AngloGold Ashanti) have confirmed structural controls and helped pinpoint diamond drill locations.

Strong Technical Rationale

The drill program aims to intersect primary bedrock with the targeted gold mineralization beneath the strongest geochemical anomalies. Results from the auger program and ongoing geophysics have significantly de-risked this phase.





"This is a key value-creation moment for GoldHaven," stated Rob Birmingham, CEO. "We've built a strong technical foundation and are now able to drill-test our priority targets associated with consistent gold-in-soil anomalies linked to robust geological structures defined by our geophysical programs. With drilling almost underway, we are entering a phase of potentially significant discovery upside."

Figure 1: Diamond Drill Rig being mobilized to GoldHaven's Copeçal Gold Project.

Copeçal Gold Project Drill Targets:

GoldHaven has identified two high-priority drill targets, East and West, for its upcoming diamond drilling program. The program will consist of a total of 1200m of diamond drilling with 5-6 angled NQ holes up to 150m deep at both targets.

Figure 2: Copeçal Gold Project showing the Priority Targets (East and West) with the VLF-EM survey area, the High Resistivity Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m - East), the High Conductivity Anomaly (< 250 ohm*m -West) relative to coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (> 100 ppb Au (red) - East and > 50 ppb Au (orange) - West).

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven's tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

Figure 3: Location of the Copecal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt.

Sidis Holdings:

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated September 18th, 2025 (the "Sidis Holdings Agreement") with Sidis Holdings pursuant to which Sidis Holdings has agreed to provide investor relations, market awareness campaigns and digital media support. Pursuant to the terms of the Sidis Holdings Agreement, such services are to be provided over a 6-month period, for a fee of CAD$175,000 plus applicable taxes. Sidis Holdings is a full-service marketing agency based in Hong Kong and is headed by Francis Barker. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Sidis Holdings (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Sidis Holdings Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Sidis Holdings as compensation for its marketing service. Francis Barker can be reached at info@sidisltd.com.

Baystreet.ca Media Corp:

Pursuant to its agreement with Baystreet (the "Baystreet Agreement"), Baystreet will provide investor relation and marketing services to the Company over an initial term of three (3) months commencing September 15th, 2025, in consideration of an aggregate of CAD$75,000 plus applicable taxes. Baystreet will work with the Company to develop new public relations, media, and marketing communication strategies and messages designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company within the marketplace. Neither Baystreet, nor any of its respective directors or officers own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Baystreet is an arm's length party to the Company.

Baystreet was founded in May 1998 and is a leading online Canadian publisher of original, timely and insightful commentary, analysis and opinion aimed at helping investors make informed investment decisions. Baystreet is based in Toronto, Ontario. Brady Allen Middleditch is the principal at Baystreet.ca and can be reached at 604-265-2873.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

