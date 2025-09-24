Anzeige
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 13:55
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4004,58018:23
4,4604,48018:22
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

24 September 2025

In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 24 September 2025 that Mr John Whittle (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Whittle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BH Macro Limited

b)

LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]

549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Sterling shares



GG00B1NP5142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.934

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

24 September 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
