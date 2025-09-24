BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24
BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
Director Dealing
24 September 2025
In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 24 September 2025 that Mr John Whittle (non-executive director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Whittle
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BH Macro Limited
b)
LEI
549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Sterling shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.934
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
24 September 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001