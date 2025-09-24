Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has renewed all of its lithium claims in Nevada, including the Solar Lithium Project, strategically located directly adjacent to the TLC Lithium Project operated by American Lithium Corp. (LI, AMLIF) and Cruz's Clayton Valley lithium brine projects located directly inside of Schlumberger's (SLB) lithium deposit. The renewed claims maintain Cruz's foothold in one of the most active lithium districts in the United States at a time when news has broken that President Trump is backing Lithium Americas (LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit in Nevada.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/267803_34684836948f7a6d_002full.jpg

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals, stated, "President Trump's endorsement of the Thacker Pass project is a strong vote of confidence for the entire Nevada lithium sector. We believe this could mark a turning point in investor sentiment toward U.S.-based lithium companies. With demand rapidly growing due to advancements in self-driving vehicles and robotics, Cruz is well-positioned at the early stages of what we believe is a renewed focus on Nevada's lithium assets. We are confident this is just the first inning of a major cycle for the sector."

Cruz remains committed to advancing its lithium assets at a time when a U.S. domestic supply is becoming increasingly strategic and globally relevant.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267803

SOURCE: Cruz Battery Metals Corp.