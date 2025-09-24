Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of two new stores.

Store #29 - Roma Norte

Store #29 is 6,340 square feet standalone site in Roma Norte an affluent, highly commercial neighborhood. Positioned directly in front of the Durango Metrobús station, it will benefit from strong pedestrian flow. This opening reinforces our presence in the area. Target opening: November 2025.

Store #30 - Zócalo

Store #30 will be our first location in downtown Mexico City, approximately 1 km from Zócalo, the city's main square. The 6,620 square feet standalone premises sit within a high-traffic retail corridor. This store marks our entry into one of the capital's most iconic districts. Target opening: November 2025.

"The openings of stores #29 and #30 mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We see a robust pipeline of high-density traffic areas where we plan to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."





About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 28 stores (soon to be 30) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

