Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the upcoming FPGA Horizons Conference, taking place on October 7, 2025 in London, UK.

As part of the conference's technical program, Lattice will deliver a presentation and host a demo showcase focused on how its low power FPGA solutions are advancing AI at the edge.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Oct. 7, 2025 Edge AI demo showcase Tech Talk (11 11:30 a.m.): Solving Your Power Puzzle: Lattice FPGAs' Path to Uncompromised Low Power

Where: FPGA Horizons Conference, Pullman London St Pancras, 100 110 Euston Road, NW1 2AJ, United Kingdom



FPGA Horizons is a UK-based conference for FPGA industry specialists.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit https://www.fpgahorizons.com/

