AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31st, 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/726766546 (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F726766546&data=05%7C02%7Cnancy.hansford%40magna.com%7C6ff93c460c134a6f339708ddfa0a1a0e%7Cc760270cf3da4cfa973703808ef5579f%7C1%7C0%7C638941643492467638%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TWUYl3sClQiiasViE7xxwNzKr84Yo4W2hwtG9hbDhyw%3D&reserved=0) DIAL-IN DETAILS Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 9829976 Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna (https://www.magna.com/company/investors) prior to the call REBROADCAST INFORMATION Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire November 7th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909 Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

