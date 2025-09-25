Anzeige
Moderna, Inc.
WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 21:52
22,095 Euro
+1,26 % +0,275
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Opens State-of-the-Art Manufacturing and R&D Facility in the UK

The Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre in Harwell, Oxfordshire is now fully operational and Moderna is licensed to supply British-made COVID-19 vaccines to the UK population

The facility marks a cornerstone of Moderna's ten-year strategic partnership with the UK Government, designed to strengthen health resilience and drive economic growth

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, UK has officially opened. The MITC will now produce British-made mRNA respiratory vaccines for the UK public to support the National Health Service (NHS) seasonal vaccination programs. Beyond respiratory diseases, the MITC will also support research into the potential of mRNA science in areas such as cancer, rare diseases and immune disorders.

"The opening of the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre marks the first facility in the UK to manufacture an onshore supply of mRNA vaccines," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Our strategic partnership with the UK has already delivered more than 20 clinical trials across 110 sites nationwide, making Moderna the largest commercial sponsor of trials in the country. Together, we successfully delivered this vision from concept to operational readiness in under two years. This latest milestone underscores the UK's commitment to improving health security, both against global health emergencies and ongoing seasonal respiratory threats."

The site can produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses per year, with the capacity to increase to 250 million in the event of a pandemic. The Clinical R&D facility at the MITC also includes laboratories that will analyze samples from Moderna's clinical trials globally.

The MITC is part of a global network of advanced manufacturing hubs, alongside facilities in Australia and Canada, that collectively strengthen pandemic readiness by maximizing geographic coverage and minimizing response times.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's strategic partnership with the UK government; details of Moderna's ongoing and planned R&D activities in the UK; the potential applications of Moderna's mRNA platform; and the production capacity and timing for releases of vaccines to be produced at the MITC. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Chris Ridley
Head of Global Media Relations
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-opens-state-of-the-art-manufacturing-and-randd-facility-in-th-1077254

