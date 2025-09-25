

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emmis Acquisition Corp. announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on September 25, 2025, under the ticker symbol EMISU. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.



The Class A ordinary shares and Share Rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols EMIS and EMISR, respectively. The offering is expected to close on September 26, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



