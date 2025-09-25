

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA) announced that its board has decided to adjust the pace of share buybacks based on hydrocarbon prices, refining and petrochemical margins, and the $/€ exchange rate. In response to the current market environment, the Board authorized $1.5 billion in share buybacks for the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total for the year to $7.5 billion. For 2026, the Board approved quarterly buyback guidance ranging from $0.75 billion to $1.5 billion.



During its annual strategic seminar held on September 23 and 24, 2025, and its meeting on September 24, the Board of Directors reviewed TotalEnergies' 2030 strategic outlook, which will be presented to investors on September 29.



The company said its board expressed satisfaction with the progress of several key projects that support the Company's goal of 4% annual growth in energy production-including oil, gas, and electricity-through 2030, while also reducing operational emissions. A notable highlight was the award of the 'Centre Manche 2' offshore wind project in France, where TotalEnergies will serve as operator, reinforcing its energy transition strategy.



The shareholder return policy of distributing at least 40% of annual cash flow from operations remains in place, with dividends prioritized even in low-cycle environments. TotalEnergies' dividend has increased by more than 20% over the past three years and has not been cut in 40 years, the company said.



The company stated that its board approved the terms for the 2026 capital increase reserved for employees and celebrated the rise in employee shareholding, which reached 8.9% of the Company's capital in 2025-an increase of over 50% in the past decade.



Finally, the Board approved a technical project to convert TotalEnergies' American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1991, into ordinary shares. This conversion will not impact holders of ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris, which will remain the primary listing venue for TotalEnergies shares.



