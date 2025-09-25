Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDCM | ISIN: TH0481B10Z18 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 07:24 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CENTRAL PATTANA: Central Park Emerges as Bangkok's New Global Landmark, Blending Urban Life and Nature with Thailand's Largest Roof Park

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana's latest world-class mixed-use development, Central Park, has recently opened in the heart of Bangkok and is already drawing global attention as the city's newest landmark. The destination is rapidly becoming a focal point for urban life, seamlessly blending nature, culture, dining, and commerce into one integrated precinct.

Central Park Emerges as Bangkok's New Global Landmark, Blending Urban Life and Nature with Thailand's Largest Roof Park

Anchored by the 2.8-acre Roof Park, Central Park redefines urban placemaking in Asia by merging indoor and outdoor experiences and setting a new benchmark for experiential retail, culinary excellence, and sustainable urban design. The development elevates Bangkok's skyline while positioning the Thai capital more firmly among the world's most liveable metropolises.

At its heart, the Roof Park extends the lush greenery of Lumpini Park into the city skyline as an elevated urban oasis. It offers panoramic 180-degree views, a 750-meter walking trail, an open-air amphitheatre, family- and pet-friendly zones, and curated lifestyle programming - a bold integration of park life and urban life that serves as Bangkok's new community heart and a showcase of Thailand's future-forward design.

Central Park has also swiftly emerged as Asia's newest culinary landmark. Under the concept "Here for All of You", it brings together legendary international debuts, exclusive new concepts, and global brands. Since opening, it has drawn strong public interest and steady crowds, with the Parkside Market - featuring Bangkok's largest collection of Michelin Guide eateries and 70 street food legends-becoming one of the city's most sought-after dining destinations and a must-visit for international visitors.

The retail precinct will also feature a dynamic lineup of high-street and bridge-line brands, complemented by a world-class sports destination. Many first-in-Thailand debuts are expected, further establishing Central Park as a global lifestyle hub where retail is reimagined as a platform for social connection, not just commerce.

Part of the USD 1.25 billion Dusit Central Park project, the precinct integrates the Central Park shopping centre, Central Park Offices, Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel, Dusit Residences, and Dusit Parkside. Designed under the philosophy "Design for the Future with Respect for Legacy", the project harmonizes Bangkok's heritage with forward-looking architecture, anchoring the city's global identity while shaping its next chapter.

With 25 million visitors expected annually and year-round cultural and lifestyle events, Central Park is poised to become a world-class placemaking landmark - symbolizing Bangkok's transformation into a modern, liveable, globally celebrated metropolis.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781838/Central_Park_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-park-emerges-as-bangkoks-new-global-landmark-blending-urban-life-and-nature-with-thailands-largest-roof-park-302566770.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.