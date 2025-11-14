Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDCM | ISIN: TH0481B10Z18 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PATTANA PCL 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 11:34 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thai Retail Giant Central Pattana Launches "The Central" - A New Global Landmark Transforming Bangkok's Urban Future

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Pattana plc, Thailand's No. 1 sustainable real estate developer, introduces The Central - The Flagship of the Future, a world-class shopping centre set to become the house of flagship stores for global brands, setting a new benchmark for world-class retail in Bangkok. Positioned as "The Landmark of Northern Bangkok," the THB 21 billion (approx. USD 575 million) development will anchor the city's northern CBD, redefining urban living and retail excellence.

The project spans a 49-rai (19.4-acre) with a total GBA of 457,409 sq.m., including a 6,700 sq.m. Convention Hall for international concerts and global events. Strategically located between Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Phahon Yothin Road, it offers seamless accessibility from both routes, with completion scheduled for Q4 2026.

"Our success with centralwOrld - one of Asia's largest lifestyle landmarks and a global retail flagship where many world-renowned brands made their first debut in Thailand - reaffirms our vision and capability. With The Central, we are extending that flagship legacy to Bangkok's northern district, defining the next chapter of urban evolution that blends commerce, creativity, and community into one global experience. The Central will drive the next era of retail and cultural evolution, positioning Bangkok among the world's most dynamic and liveable global citie," said, Mr. Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, President, Retail and Development.

The Phaholyothin corridor, linked by BTS, MRT, and Don Mueang International Airport, offers seamless access and serves a fast-growing 2.5-million catchment. Central Pattana's data shows the local wealth segment in this area has purchasing power 2.3 times Bangkok's average, sales per GLA outperform other city malls by 45%, and visitor frequency is 2.19 times higher than the Bangkok average. Surrounded by premium residences, Grade A offices, universities, and lifestyle hubs, The Central stands at the heart of a new northern growth cluster.

Designed under the concept "Flagship-Reimagined Destination," The Central redefines the retail experience for the future. Its world-class architecture and interior program are tailored to meet the needs of global retailers and flagship stores.

Ms. Juthatham Chirathivat, Head of Business Development, said: "The Central is designed as more than a shopping centre - it's a curated community for the new generation. Every element blends global design excellence with Thai warmth, creating a destination where multi-generational living, flagship retail, and sustainable innovation come together to shape the future of Bangkok."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60313f48-a39c-44fe-9c71-9a2b8a4d2ce1



Corporate Communication hatatthep@centralpattana.co.th

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.