Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
CENTRAL PATTANA: Thailand Rings in the New Year at Bangkok's 'Times Square of Asia', Central World

BANGKOK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks arced across Bangkok's skyline. Drones lit up the night sky. A sea of people filled the Ratchaprasong district as the city counted down together.

Thailand Rings in the New Year at Bangkok's 'Times Square of Asia', Central World

Thailand Rings in the New Year at Bangkok's 'Times Square of Asia', Central World

At midnight, centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026: The Original - A Tribute to Love transformed the heart of Thailand's capital into a global stage, reinforcing centralwOrld's reputation as the "Times Square of Asia."

More than 350,000 people, including international visitors, gathered at the city's most recognisable crossroads to welcome the New Year, turning one of Southeast Asia's busiest urban districts into a single, shared moment of celebration broadcast nationwide.

Organised by Central Pattana plc, Thailand's leading retail-led real estate developer, the event delivered a large-scale countdown spectacle created entirely by a 100% Thai production team. From stage architecture and lighting design to sound systems and immersive visuals, the production underscored Thailand's growing capacity to deliver entertainment experiences at a global standard.

The visual centrepiece of the night was Thailand's longest cityscape fireworks display, launched in the heart of Bangkok and combined for the first time with a drone show, synchronised with the expansive panOramix digital screen spanning the Ratchaprasong area. The coordinated spectacle created a unified, city-wide countdown experience on the ground and through live nationwide broadcasts.

Music remained central to the celebration, as centralwOrld presented a continuous "World's Music Festival" featuring Thailand's leading T-Pop artists. All performances were produced exclusively for the centralwOrld countdown stage, with the event also marking Butter Bear, viral Thai character,'s first-ever countdown appearance.

The celebration was delivered through cooperation between public and private sector partners, reflecting a coordinated effort to position Bangkok as a global New Year destination. Beyond the capital, festivities extended nationwide through Thailand Countdown 2026, activating Central shopping centres across key provinces.

With its scale, visual ambition and sustained public appeal, centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 once again affirmed its leadership as Thailand's No.1 countdown landmark - firmly positioned alongside the world's most iconic urban countdowns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854210/countdown.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854211/countdown2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thailand-rings-in-the-new-year-at-bangkoks-times-square-of-asia-central-world-302652454.html

