EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New technological achievement: DriX O-16 surface drone navigates 2,000 km autonomously and joins NATO's REPMUS exercises

Paris, 25 September 2025

An unprecedented operation in the world

Exail Technologies announces that it has reached a new operational milestone in the field of autonomous surface drones. Last week, the 16-meter-long DriX O-16 drone achieved a world first by traveling from Exail's site in La Ciotat to the Troia Peninsula in Portugal, where NATO's REPMUS exercises are currently taking place. The Drix traveled nearly 1,100 nautical miles (almost 2,000 km), passing through the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the busiest maritime passages in the world.

The drone navigated autonomously for 6 days, under the supervision of the Exail remote operation center in La Ciotat. It has successfully implemented its on-board sensors and decision-making autonomy allowing it to avoid maritime traffic and ensure safe navigation. This operation demonstrated the high level of maturity and robustness of this standalone solution.

A short video summarizing this operation is available here: link.

DriX O-16 surface drones approaching the Strait of Gibraltar (see pdf)

Proven expertise and cutting-edge technology

The DriX builds on several key patents as well as Exail's decades-long experience in the field of marine robotics. The first DriX model, 8 meters long, was launched in 2017 and is now in operation in 19 countries around the world for civil and defense missions. With more than 100,000 cumulated hours of operation and nearly 1 million nautical miles travelled, the DriX is one of the world's best surface drones for data collection applications, both civil (mapping, survey) and defense (surveillance, control of the maritime environment).

NATO's REPMUS naval exercises (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems), dedicated to the use of drones in the naval domain, are a new opportunity to demonstrate Exail's capabilities in this field.

In parallel with the REPMUS exercises, Exail is participating in the European I-SEAMORE exercises at the same location. The I-SEAMORE project aims to improve maritime surveillance through enhanced surveillance capabilities using autonomous solutions. Exail is participating in this project with its Inspector 90 surface drone, equipped with advanced optronic sensors for surface detection.

Inspector 90 surface drone (see pdf)

