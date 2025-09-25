Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 08:24
92,20 Euro
+1,99 % +1,80
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,6092,2008:26
91,6092,2008:24
Actusnews Wire
25.09.2025 07:53 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New technological achievement: DriX O-16 surface drone navigates 2,000 km autonomously and joins NATO's REPMUS exercises

News release

Paris, 25 September 2025

An unprecedented operation in the world

Exail Technologies announces that it has reached a new operational milestone in the field of autonomous surface drones. Last week, the 16-meter-long DriX O-16 drone achieved a world first by traveling from Exail's site in La Ciotat to the Troia Peninsula in Portugal, where NATO's REPMUS exercises are currently taking place. The Drix traveled nearly 1,100 nautical miles (almost 2,000 km), passing through the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the busiest maritime passages in the world.

The drone navigated autonomously for 6 days, under the supervision of the Exail remote operation center in La Ciotat. It has successfully implemented its on-board sensors and decision-making autonomy allowing it to avoid maritime traffic and ensure safe navigation. This operation demonstrated the high level of maturity and robustness of this standalone solution.

A short video summarizing this operation is available here: link.

DriX O-16 surface drones approaching the Strait of Gibraltar (see pdf)

Proven expertise and cutting-edge technology

The DriX builds on several key patents as well as Exail's decades-long experience in the field of marine robotics. The first DriX model, 8 meters long, was launched in 2017 and is now in operation in 19 countries around the world for civil and defense missions. With more than 100,000 cumulated hours of operation and nearly 1 million nautical miles travelled, the DriX is one of the world's best surface drones for data collection applications, both civil (mapping, survey) and defense (surveillance, control of the maritime environment).

NATO's REPMUS naval exercises (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems), dedicated to the use of drones in the naval domain, are a new opportunity to demonstrate Exail's capabilities in this field.

In parallel with the REPMUS exercises, Exail is participating in the European I-SEAMORE exercises at the same location. The I-SEAMORE project aims to improve maritime surveillance through enhanced surveillance capabilities using autonomous solutions. Exail is participating in this project with its Inspector 90 surface drone, equipped with advanced optronic sensors for surface detection.

Inspector 90 surface drone (see pdf)

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWdpk5lrZG+cnG6akpebZmdnbmdhkmGUaJWak2edZJmUaHGTnWdomMqbZnJllmtq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94164-cp_exail-technologies_repmus_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.