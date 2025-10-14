EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Raphaël Gorgé wins EY Entrepreneur of the year award 2025

Press release

Paris, 14 October 2025

The national ceremony for the 33rd edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the year award was held on Monday, October 13, 2025. On this occasion, the jury distinguished Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and CEO of the Gorgé group, in recognition of his exemplary entrepreneurial career.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes entrepreneurs who lead growth companies, reconciling responsibility and sustainable business model, through different categories. The "Entrepreneur of the Year" award rewards business leaders with a turnover of more than €20 million. It highlights growth champions in France.

At the head of the Gorgé group since 2011, Raphaël Gorgé joined the company in 2004 as Deputy CEO after ten years of experience in the finance and technology sectors. As soon as he arrived, he initiated a strategic reorientation aimed at limiting dependence on the automotive sector in favor of new areas, including autonomous drone systems. Through its subsidiary Exail Technologies, resulting from the merger between ECA Group and iXblue, the group has established itself as one of the few French defense mid-sized companies and now enjoys a world leading position in its activities.

Since 2010, the Gorgé group has devoted more than 250 million euros to research and development, convinced of the central role of drone systems in the naval field. These investments have led to the signing of two major contracts for integrated underwater mine countermeasures systems, each worth several hundred million euros.

In 2021, independently of Exail Technologies' activities, Raphaël Gorgé joined forces with a dozen French nuclear experts for the Calogena project. This innovative project involves the development of a 30 MW thermal small modular reactor (SMR) designed to supply urban heating networks with carbon-free energy. This initiative responds to the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels such as gas or coal. Calogena was selected in 2023 as part of the "Innovative Nuclear Reactors" call for projects, supported by the State, to promote the emergence of new nuclear technologies.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

